Some record labels in Nigeria are predators –Fdeo

Fdeo is a singer, song writer, sound engineer and script writer. He is arguably one of the fast rising musicians in Nigeria today. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the Benue Stateborn artiste shares his gripping story of struggle, resilience and focus. He also talks about the music industry, his recent single ‘Peace For Naija’, and other issues

How did the name Fdeo come about? What does it mean?

In 2001, I was trying to form a stage name for myself, the name just came into the picture… Fdeo means… Forward decisions enthrones opportunities. (musically). And the name Fdeo still stands for Friday Daniel Ebute Oloche (real names).

You have a background in engineering at the Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering (NASME). How and when did music come in?

My dad was serving as military personnel in NASME barracks as an engineer, that was how I entered NASME Secondary School.

Who really is Fdeo?

I am an artist, song writer, script writer and a sound engineer. He is a young boy who doesn’t give up even when there’s an opportunity to give up. What does your Ebute mean? Ebute is my surname, it means head (ruler).

Tell us your experience growing up…

It was easy growing up as a child without a mother.. But my child was very sweet because my grandmother took good care of me. Before I left the village I was the popular child in my village even to the neighbouring villages because I was a drummer and I played for youths and adults before I left the village.

Who were your favourite musicians as a child growing up?

Majek Fashek and Culture One Stone from Jamaica.

Your first studio session was in 2004 when you released a song titled ‘Abbah Father’. What inspired Abbah Father?

I was in the hospital for six months. I used pipe to urinate, no toilet for six months at Ikorodu General Hospital Ebute. No one knew I’ll survive it but after everything God in his infinite mercy healed me. It was after my operation that I did that song ‘Abbah Father’ to appreciate God for His mercy upon my life.

Would you say it was success-ful? Why?

The song as at then didn’t go far because I was still in secondary school when I recorded it.

For an artiste who has recorded over 50 songs so far, why has it not translated into fame and fortune for you?

It was because I was under a record company who uses artist’s glory to achieve their evil deeds using music as a cover up.

Tell us how your music career started…

Then I was staying with my elder brother because then my elder was in Sudan for a peace keeping mission under ECOMOG and later went to Bakassi Peninsula for peace keeping, and then I Everytime she must find fault and insult because I can’t fight her back. Anytime she starts the only thing that gives me joy was music, that was how I started writing songs and my first written song was Situation was also produced by Thunder Lightning.

In 2014, you got signed into Zanzibar which you featured Oritsefemi on the song tittled ‘Kalonyo’ produced by Jay Pizzle. What happened to song?

The video was shot, the song enjoyed airplay on Sound City, HipTv and Ontv, and almost all terrestrial stations, but there was no proper follow up. Zanzibar gave gap too much before dropping another song. The music Industry is saturated with young talents, the moment you slow down, you loose your fans as music demanding back to back dropping of new songs, which Zanzibar didn’t do. Rather they keep procrastinating and because of that no good manager will want to remain in that kind of company. That was how things went lopsided.

Tell us your experience working with Oritsefemi…

Oritsefemi is a multi talented artist, so worki n g with h i m was awesome. I respect him a lot, Femi na boss.

Is ‘Peace For Naija’ your most recent single? What is the idea behind it?

Due to the present situation of the country and death of my brother at Boko Haram insurgents made me to write that song Peace For Naija.. I don’t have money to contribute to my country, the only thing I have is my talent, that’s why I decided to do the song for my country as my own contribution to the wellbeing of my great country Nigeria, the giant of Africa.

What genre of music do you play? Why?

I be real African man, anything I do must represent my origin (my mother land). Basically, I do hiphop but Afro hiphop.

How has the journey been so far?

It is not easy but when the going get tough, you get to tough yourself and continue moving until you get there.

What are the major challenges?

Loosing my mum at a tender stage was no good omen at all, coupled with falling into wrong hands because I wanted to blow… Sometime no food, no money, I have trekked down to some shows, performing several free shows, no payment but all these put together make me stronger, and that’s why I have the song focus today.

Any regrets?

No regret because no cross no glory, no trial no testimony. The only regret was that I didn’t listen to my spirit that was why I left gold looking for silver.

What should your fans expect from you this year?

Massive explosion…, because after the red sea is canaan land.

What is your opinion about the Nigerian music industry?

Nigeria music industry is doing extremely great… But some of the record label in Nigeria are predators. Our government should come into music and support us because no be everybody go be graduate o. Those who can’t afford education and are talented should be supported and encouraged.

How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you as a musician?

It wasn’t a good story at all, because there was no show, as an artist no show no money…

Like this: Like Loading...