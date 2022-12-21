Some state governor’s delaying local govt autonomy – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has accused some state governors of delaying their respective Houses of Assembly from assenting to the bills on the autonomy for local governments and state legislatures sent by the National Assembly. According to the Congress, state Houses of Assembly in Jigawa, Kebbi, Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, Taraba, Gombe, Plateau, Kwara, Imo, Ebonyi, Oyo, Sokoto and Ondo states, were yet to assent to both bills. NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who decried such attitude, said such was undermining current efforts to amend the constitution and is a setback to consolidating Nigeria’s democratic growth, warning that Nigerians would not forget political office holders who took their side when they step out to vote during the 2023 elections.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, Wabba said both bills suffering delay “have the potential of accelerating the unveiling of accountability in governance and the realisation of developmental goals, including the Sustainable Development Goals as it would direct public expenditures to where they are needed the most, the grassroots.

