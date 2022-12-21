News Top Stories

Some state governor’s delaying local govt autonomy – NLC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has accused some state governors of delaying their respective Houses of Assembly from assenting to the bills on the autonomy for local governments and state legislatures sent by the National Assembly. According to the Congress, state Houses of Assembly in Jigawa, Kebbi, Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, Taraba, Gombe, Plateau, Kwara, Imo, Ebonyi, Oyo, Sokoto and Ondo states, were yet to assent to both bills. NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who decried such attitude, said such was undermining current efforts to amend the constitution and is a setback to consolidating Nigeria’s democratic growth, warning that Nigerians would not forget political office holders who took their side when they step out to vote during the 2023 elections.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, Wabba said both bills suffering delay “have the potential of accelerating the unveiling of accountability in governance and the realisation of developmental goals, including the Sustainable Development Goals as it would direct public expenditures to where they are needed the most, the grassroots.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate seeks end to 15-year-old blackout in Ondo South

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Senate yesterday endorsed a motion seeking an end to a 15-year-old power blackout in Ondo South Senatorial District of Ondo State. Senator Nicholas Olubukola Tofowomo (Ondo South), who move the motion during plenary, said several towns in the district, including Okitu-pupa, Ilaje, Ese Odo, Irele and Idigbo, had been without electricity for years. Tofowomo, […]
News

VP Osinbajo, CJN, others converge for JRI webinar

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, are among the dignitaries that will partake in an open-access virtual roundtable webinar organised by the Justice Research Institute (JRI). Panelists at the webinar centred on “Selection and Appointment of Judges: Lessons for Nigeria” are expected to appraise Nigeria’s procedure for the […]
News

ABSUTH sacks six medical doctors for deserting work

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chief Medical Director of Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Dr. Shedrack Offiah, has said that the management had sacked six doctors for abandoning their jobs after collecting their salaries. Offiah disclosed this yesterday in an interview with reporters while showcasing steps taken to deter ABSUTH doctors who use the government time to work […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica