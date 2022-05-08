Some wasting money, thinking they’re giving to God, says Adeboye

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has asserted that some Christians waste their offerings thinking they were giving to God. Adeboye made the assertion at the May Holy Ghost Service of the church at the Redemption Camp, Ogun State.

Delivering a sermon at the service themed ‘Open doors’, monitored by Sunday Telegraph, he said an offering grudgingly was a waste as it accrues no reward. He buttressed that God was not a beggar, stating: “There is no need giving to God an offering he won’t accept. I don’t want you to waste your money. I’m not interested in your naira or kobo, I’m interested in your wellbeing, God is not a beggar. He said clearly in his word, ‘God loves a cheerful giver.’

“If you can’t rejoice, jump and clap when they say it’s offering time, keep your money in your pocket, use it to buy food or whatever because if you don’t give cheerful, there is likely to be no result.”

Similarly, he pleaded with Christians to priotise soul winning should they desire to make heaven. He made known that their primary purpose on earth after salvation was to preach to individuals so they can be won to God. In addition, he called on members to stop using COVID-19 as an excuse to forsake congregational worship. His words: “Many of us under the excuse of coronavirus have begun to be lazy. We just want to sit down at home and watch the programme (Holy Ghost Service)… “My concern is this, there are occasions when God speaks and says there is someone here and by here he means Redemption Camp. I can’t stop telling you that this one is for those in Redemption Camp.” He clarified that God knows when members’ locations are far, “but if he knows that you’re within traffic distance to this place and it’s your laziness that has kept you at home, God have mercy on you.”

Prior to the sermon, his wife, Pastor Folu who handled the prayer session for Nigeria and the globe, led the congregation to intercede for Ukraine and Russia, asking that the door of peace be opened. For Nigeria, prayers were offered to prevent drought and floods, with increased harvest for farmers.

Regarding individuals, she asked them to pray that they be relevant in their different fields and bring glory to God.

