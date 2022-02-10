Some wheelchair users may walk again – Study

Some wheelchair users could be able to walk again ‘within a few years, scientists have claimed that after 3D spinal cords were successfully implanted in paralysed mice. These are the results of a new study published in the journal ‘Advanced Science’. The researchers behind the study called their breakthrough a world first and said the implants — made in the lab using human cells — had an 80 per cent success rate in restoring the rodents’ ability to walk. Over the next few years the scientists plan to be able to create personalised implants to repair tissue damaged from injury, and without the risk of rejection by the body. The researchers in Israel are preparing for clinical trials in humans and hope that in the coming years the engineered tissues will be implanted into paralysed people to enable them to stand up and walk again. The process involves taking a sample of fat cells from a patient’s stomach, which are then re-programmed to become embryonic-like stem cells. These are cells that are capable of becoming any type of cell in the body, reported the ‘Mailonline’.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...