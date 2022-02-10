News Top Stories

Some wheelchair users may walk again – Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comments Off on Some wheelchair users may walk again – Study

Some wheelchair users could be able to walk again ‘within a few years, scientists have claimed that after 3D spinal cords were successfully implanted in paralysed mice. These are the results of a new study published in the journal ‘Advanced Science’. The researchers behind the study called their breakthrough a world first and said the implants — made in the lab using human cells — had an 80 per cent success rate in restoring the rodents’ ability to walk. Over the next few years the scientists plan to be able to create personalised implants to repair tissue damaged from injury, and without the risk of rejection by the body. The researchers in Israel are preparing for clinical trials in humans and hope that in the coming years the engineered tissues will be implanted into paralysed people to enable them to stand up and walk again. The process involves taking a sample of fat cells from a patient’s stomach, which are then re-programmed to become embryonic-like stem cells. These are cells that are capable of becoming any type of cell in the body, reported the ‘Mailonline’.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kano youths protest, ask Saraki to contest presidency in 2023

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

Hundreds of youths from across northern Nigeria yesterday took to the streets of Kano protesting against the current situation in the country and insisting that former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, contests the nation’s highest political office, the presidency, in 2023.   The youth marched from the city centre in Kano to the Nigeria Union […]
News

Kamala Harris under pressure to visit US-Mexico border

Posted on Author Reporter

  Vice-President Kamala Harris has faced pressure to visit the US-Mexico border, as she tries to tackle a record migration spike. Ms Harris had a testy exchange with a journalist who asked why she had not gone to the US southern boundary, reports the BBC. Members of Ms Harris’s own Democratic party meanwhile criticised her […]
News

Lawan warns against hike in school fees in tertiary institutions

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA

Senate President Ahmad Lawan yesterday cautioned universities, polytechnics and Colleges of Education against increasing school fees.   Lawan, who gave the warning during a meeting with heads of regulatory agencies in the education sector, said the intervention had become necessary to check the rising tension over an alleged hike in registration fees in some tertiary […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica