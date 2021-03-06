Arts & Entertainments

Someone should marry me it’s urgent, lady begs suitors

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

A lady has recently taken to social media put out an urgent marriage proposal while promising to reveal to her to-be husband the reason for the urgent proposal during their honeymoon. The beautiful lady, identified as Sexy_Oma beckoned made the startling announcement on Thursday insisting that the said marriage proposal is really urgent.

She said: “Someone should coman marry me pls, its urgent biko, I’ll explain during honeymoon.” This request of hers, has stirred up reactions from people, as everyone is curious on what must have triggered such a post from her. A twitter user, @Darshow7 commented, “Please, first and foremost, give me 1 million, I will explain when we pick date.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Burna Boy, Rema, others bag 2020 MTV EMA nominations

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

MTV has announced nominations for the “2020 MTV EMAs, and Nigerian singers Burna Boy and Rema have been nominated for the Best African Act. BET Awards 2020 winner and Grammy nominee, Burna Boy has once again been nominated in the Best African Act, a category he won in 2019. Other African singers in the category […]
Arts & Entertainments

Tracy Morgan, wife, Megan Wollover, to divorce

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Hollywood actor, Tracy Morgan and his wife, Megan Wollover, are pulling the plug off their marriage. TMZ reports that the movie star released a press statement where he announced the planned divorce. “Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved,” the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Wellcome Photography Prize’s shortlist out Thursday

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The shortlist for the Wellcome Photography Prize 2020 will be announced on Thursday 23, July 2020, organisers stated. Comprising five categories, the shortlist will be chosen by Chair of Judges Dr Jeremy Farrar, Director of Wellcome, and a panel of six judges: Siân Davey (photographer), Mary- Anne Golon (Washington Post), Dr Aiysha Malik (World Health […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica