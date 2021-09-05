It’s time to cry to God for His favour and blessing to come upon your life. You are currently passing through a season in your life and you know something is definitely wrong.

You know something is missing in your life, nothing seems to work for you. Let me submit to you sir/ madam, no man can attain any height of breakthrough or peace in life without a ‘rock solid’ determination to break out of limitations and shame. It’s true “nothing good comes easy”.

I’m not talking about covetousness here, rather we are talking about a life that has all it takes to be useful to humanity and God but nothing is working, nothing at all, it’s always struggles all the way.

The Lord is going to open your eyes today in order to know what that missing link is in your life. Does these look like you? Your relationship in shambles, your finance, your business/ career, all things seems down, you shed secret tears, you have tried all you could but no way out?

Something is missing. Let me be straight forward and honest with you: “until you get angry (a burning anger in your heart, soul and body) against your current situation, your anger coupled with absolute determination that doesn’t take no for answer even unto death, the way out is not at hand”.

Something is Missing! Until you get so angry with your condition and unyieldingly determine to breakforth out of that unpleasant condition in your life, there won’t be way for you till you die.” That’s the missing thing in the life of any man.

The absolute, the rugged and sustained, persistent determination to be favoured by God, the consistent and persistent determination that doesn’t take a no for answer. The determination to wait on God until you have a blessing encounter with God, that deadly/strong determination that will say “Oh Lord God, my Creator and Redeemer, you will rather kill me or bless me.”

Blessing encounter is real sir/ madam. When you encounter God’s blessed touch you will never be the same again sir. You must be so determined to bury yourself in the word of God in search of His perfect will for your own life and be ready to pay the price of obedience and prayers and fasting and faith until you have an encounter, a meeting with God (I mean a literal visitation that will forever be a reference for your testimony).

Until the hands of God comes upon your life you will die miserably in your ugly condition despite all efforts and fight you put into making life work.

How do we get this blessing encounter with God? Here’s it: (Genesis 32:24-29): “And Jacob was left alone; and there wrestled a man with him until the breaking of the day.

And when he saw that he prevailed not against him, he touched the hollow of his thigh; and the hollow of Jacob’s thigh was out of joint, as he wrestled with him.

And he said, ‘Let me go, for the day breaketh. And he said, I will not let thee go, except thou bless me. And he said unto him, what is thy name? And he said, Jacob.

And he said, Thy name shall be called no more Jacob, but Israel: for as a prince hast thou power with God and with men, and hast prevailed…And he blessed him there.” Did you understand what happened to Jacob? Jacob witnessed how his grandfather Abraham lived a blessed life. Jacob saw how his father Isaac lived a blessed life.

And this young man, despite being prayed for and blessed by his own blessed father, Jacob saw the opposite of blessing on his life and he desperately need to break out of struggles and pains and loses in his life.

A generation is at stake if something is not done to alter this ugly situation in Jacobs life, because it became an evil cycle that Jacob had to cheat and play pranks before he could get anything in life, he has to labour for seven years to get a wife, and fourteen years in total to get the woman he loved, he was ripped off by his own uncle ‘Laban’. Jacob may have been wondering “where is the God of my fathers, where is my glory?”.

Child of God, it is time to cry, yes, CRY, cry and cry until God answers you, stop comforting yourself with baseless hopes, cry to God, “oh Lord God, bless me or I die”.

