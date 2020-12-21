Somtoo Omeje, Pharez Obioha, others win big at NKBC

11-year-old Somto Omeje has emerged winner of the recently concluded National Kiddies Baking Challenge (NKBC) organized by Cakeflair; a luxury, cake brand that operates with the trade name of Bourffe Bakeries Ltd. O

meje, who is a pupil of Seolad International School Lagos, was followed by 9-yearold Pharez Obioha who came 2nd and Chioma Mobi-Eluigwe, 3rd prize winner. Participants were made to bake a cake using Cakeflair mixes and upload the videos on social media.

However, Omeje, whose baking challenge video got over 3, 000 views to beat 25 other entries to win the first prize went home with a deep freezer and other prizes as Pharez got a Kenwood cake mixer among other gifts whilst Chioma Mobi- Eluigwe won a set of cake decorating tools from Lagos Bake Tools.

CEO of Cakeflair, Chef Juls Aigbe said the National Kiddies Baking Challenge was conceived as summertime initiative designed to recognize children’s creative abilities while helping them form happy childhood memories through baking. “Given that our children were also on lockdown, we decided that it will be a great time to spice their home activities by bringing to them this great and stimulating challenge,” she stated.

Also speaking at the event, former chairperson of Women in Management and Business, WIMBIZ and Founder of Clever Clog Books, Mrs. Olubunmi Aboderin-Talabi, congratulated the winners, commending Cakeflair for giving children an opportunity to express themselves with cake baking and formally also launched the cakemixes produced by Cakeflair.

“At first, they became customer’s stay-at-home delight during the lockdown and now have finally gained a life of their own” she stated. Cakeflair, the tradename of Bourffe Bakeries Ltd has carved a niche in the confectionery industry by producing high-art sugar crafts, decadent and lower-calorie cake options using wholesome recipes that embody its mission: “guilt-free happiness, one cake at a time”.

