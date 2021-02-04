Business

SON bemoans poor dispensing of oxygen, others

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has issued an alert to the public on recent complaints received about under dispensing of oxygen and other medical gases by plant owners in some parts of the country.

A statement from the office of the Director-General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, described oxygen as a critical product in the treatment of respiratory ailments in emergency situations, particularly in the management of COVID-19. The statement stressed that its use by certified medical personnel was strictly in recommended volumes and dosages for effectiveness in treatment. According to the chief executive, the inadequacy in volume and dosage of oxygen and other medical gases had been reported to have consequences on the treatment of patients in the country, resulting to loss of lives in some cases.

He, therefore, warned gas plants across the country to ensure accurate volume in the sale of oxygen and other medical gases to customers as a matter of responsibility. Mallam Salim admonished health institutions and practitioners to carefully and regularly check the pressure of oxygen and other medical gas cylinders for strict compliance with labelled specifications.

He disclosed that SON offices across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory had been directed to ensure close monitoring and strict compliance with standards of volume in the sale of oxygen and other medical gases to customers by gas plants.

The SON director general warned that any gas plant or dealer found to be under dispensing oxygen or other medical gases would be made to face the full weight of the law as enshrined in the SON Act No. 14 of 2015.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

AfDB, others’ climate financing hit $61.6bn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Climate financing by seven of the world’s largest multilateral development banks (MDBs), including African Development Bank (AfDB), totalled $61.6 billion in 2019, of which $41.5 billion (67 per cent) was in low-and middle-income economies, according to the 2019 Joint Report on Multilateral Development Banks’ Climate Finance. The report shows that $46.6 billion, or 76 per […]
Business

COVID-19: CMSCC donates ambulance to FCTA

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Capital Market Support Committee on COVID-19 (CMSCC) has commended the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for assisting the Federal Government combat COVID- 19 in the country. Acting Director General of the SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, stated this in Abuja on Thursday when she led other members of the committee to donate an ambulance and […]
Business

Kidnap: Shipping lines pay N376.3bn on security, insurance

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Bayo Akomolafe   Shipping lines have paid N376.3billion ($818million) on security, kidnaping and cargoe insurance in the Gulf of Guinea beyond Nigerian economic zone in the last one year. About N96.12billion ($208.52 million) of the amount was paid on security following the surge in kidnap for ransom last year.   According to Oceans Beyond Piracy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica