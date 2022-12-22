SON commissions North-East regional office, lab complex

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has explained the reasons for setting up the Organisation’s North-East Regional Office and Laboratory Complex in Bauchi State. Director-General and Chief Executive of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk A. Salim, at the commissioning of the North East Regional Office and Laboratory Complex in Bauchi, Bauchi State, recently, said that the choice of Bauchi was informed by the excellent disposition of its people who are great entrepreneurs in diverse aspects of commerce and industry and the fact that it was the first state in the North-East to offer the agency land large enough for its purpose. He said it was also designed to meet the needs of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME’s), major drivers for the economic development of the country.

Salim said: "Indeed, our application for this land was treated with utmost dispatch. Your Excellency, please accept our immense gratitude for the professional manner your officials handled our application. According to him, "when the strategic decision was made to establish this laboratory and others, in some states and the FCT, Abuja, the major factor that weigh heavily was the need to improve the turnaround time for the delivery of our laboratory services, thereby protecting the integrity of our testing systems.

“The choice of Bauchi for the North East Regional Office was quite simple and straightforward. The state is well known for the excellent disposition of its people who are great entrepreneurs in diverse aspects of commerce and industry. “But, more importantly, Bauchi was the first state in the North East to offer us land large enough or our purpose.

Indeed, our application for this land was treated with utmost dispatch. Your Excellency, please accept our immense gratitude for the professional manner your officials handled our application.” The edifice that was commissioned comprises laboratories on the ground floor and 18 offices on the first and second floor in addition to a large conference room. The offices would house the North East Regional Office of the Organisation as well as its Bauchi State Office ,while the laboratories are in Food Chemistry and Engineering.

The food chemistry laboratory would focus on food related products including the very popular Bauchi ” Masa and Danbun Nama”, while the Engineering laboratory is dedicated for products in the built industry serving both large entity such as Lafarge Cement Company in nearby Gombe State and thousands of block moulders in this State and across the North East. According to him, “the laboratories in this complex are deliberately designed to meet the needs of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME’s) major drivers for the economic development of our country.

“The construction of this facility is therefore, part of the holistic plan of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria to reduce cost of business for MSME’s in the North East, thereby contributing to the Federal Government policy of ease of doing business.” Testing is a critical component of conformity assessment programme of SON, which in turn is one of the pillars of national quality infrastructure of the country. “Let me at this point assure your excellencies, distinguished ladies and gentlemen of our resolve to secure accreditation for the laboratories in this complex before the end of my tenure.

“The accreditation would ensure global acceptance of the test reports from this facility in accordance with the principle of ’ tested once accepted globally. “Your Excellencies, distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, apart from testing services, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria has other services that should be patronised by entities in Bauchi State, particularly the state government.

