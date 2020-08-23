Business

SON committee facility standardisation takes off Tuesday

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) National Mirror Technical Committee will commence sitting from Tuesay, August 25. The committee was inaugurated recently by the Director General of SON, Osita Aboloma as part of Nigeria’s drive to optimise benefits from international standards development on facilities management.

 

Aboloma in a statement in Abuja said that the process was to harness industry knowledge in facilities management in Nigeria in contributing to international standards development for the benefit of Nation’s economy.

 

The committee is to mirror the activities of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) Technical Committee TC 267 on Facility Management. It will harness views of experts in Nigeria as contribution to the development of the international standards for eventual domestication in Nigeria through adoption.

 

According to Aboloma, the work of preparing international standards is carried out through ISO technical committees, with qualified interested parties who are vastly knowledgeable in that field.

 

He said that process would foster a level playing field for industry practitioners aimed at removing barriers to global trade. Aboloma, represented by the Director, Management Systems Certification Services, Mr Felix Nyado, stated that nomination to serve in the committee was guided by the strategic collaboration SON has with various organisations and institutions represented by the members.

He enjoined them to bring their wealth of knowledge and experience to bear in making valuable contributions that would make the standards on facility management affect the lives of citizens positively and promote trade within African continent as well as beyond. Aboloma thanked members of the committee for their commitment, which provided a rich m

 

ix of knowledge and expertise required in reaching consensus in the elaboration of standards that were market driven and support sustainable economic development.

