SON Council approves 96 new standards for economic boost

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Governing Council has approved 96 new Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) for national use, cutting across chemicals, technology, electrical/ electronics, food/agriculture, textile/leather and services.

The approval of the new NIS was given at the first meeting of the Council following the appointment of Mallam Farouk Salim as the Director-General and this brought the total number of standards approved by SON Governing Council to 264 in year 2020 following the earlier approval of 168.

Chairman of the Council, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, commended the new SON helmsman for being able to convene the council meeting a few months after his appointment despite the challenges of the health pandemic and other socio-economic events. He stated that the newly approvedstandardsweresignificant, given the scope of their coverage. He enumerated the approved standards to include those that are essential for the production of medical and other supplies required for the management of COVID-19 such as syringes, face barriers, alcohol based hand sanitizer, medical electrical equipment, health and safety measures for tourism and hospitality establishments – post-pandemic (COVID-19) resumption amongst many others. According to him, others of great economic, regulatory and industrial importance include standards for agricultural, petroleum and automobile gas products, electrical/electronic standards for smart energy meters and renewable energy, all of which support the Federal Government policies, strategic priorities and plans. Represented by Dr. Halilu Hamma, the Chairman formally congratulated Salim on his appointment and assured him of the full support of the council members via a harmonious working relationship based on mutual trust and respect in order to significantly improve the organisation’s efficiency and effectiveness in delivering on its mandate to Nigerians.

Dr. Sani-Gwarzo assured the chief executive of access to a rich and diverse knowledge, expertise and experience in the council to support his aspiration of making SON a high impact organisation in support of the nation’s socio-economic growth and development. Addressing the Council earlier, Salim expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for giving him the opportunity to further contribute to national development through SON, stressing that he looked forward to tapping from the rich expertise and experience of the council members in the areas of providing necessary approvals for policies to make the organisation more efficient and effective in touching the lives of Nigerians.

He expressed concern about the lack of a befitting corporate headquarters for the organisation, conducive working environment for the staff nationwide to enable them deliver efficient services, need to be properly positioned to tackle the influx of substandard products into the country, faking and adulteration amongst others and sought the council’s support to tackle them.

Salim informed the Council that a committee of distinguished Nigerians appointed to help review SON management practices and procedures and make recommendations for far reaching reforms to strengthen the system has submitted its interim report. He acknowledged the availability of highly trained, knowledgeable and smart personnel in the organisation and sought the council’s support in putting them to optimal use. Salim informed the Council that the outstanding promotion examination for all categories of staff had been conducted and that the results would be presented to the Council at its next meeting.

