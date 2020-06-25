News

SON denies ultimatum on PAM scheme

The management of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has disowned a purported ultimatum compelling local manufacturers and importers to key into its yet to be launched Product Authentication Mark (PAM) scheme.
A statement from the office of the Director General, Osita Aboloma, yesterday in Abuja explained that the programme was still in the works, awaiting final approval from relevant authorities before being operational.
The SON director-general urged manufacturers and importers to disregard the purported ultimatum published in some news media, stressing that adequate notice would be given to stakeholders as usual before any new programme was introduced.
The Product Authentication Mark, according to the statement, was being conceived to empower consumers in taking informed decisions on the genuiness or otherwise of SON regulated products at the point of purchase.
It was also aimed at helping brand owners fight counterfeiting and adulteration of their products, as well as improve market share and bottom line.
When introduced, according to SON, the programme was expected to complement existing quality assurance initiatives like the offshore Conformity Assessment Programme (SONCAP) for imported products, the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) for Made-in-Nigeria products and the Electronic Products Registration Scheme for developing a data base of products in Nigeria for traceability.

The statement assured stakeholders of SON’s commitment to promoting consumer safety, value for money, product competitiveness as well as ensuring a level playing field for locally manufactured and imported products in line with World Trade Organisation (WTO) requirements.

