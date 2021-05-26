News

SON destroys 434 expired goods worth N2m in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) in Niger State yesterday destroyed four hundred and thirty-four expired goods worth over N2 million. The products included electrical cables, fair and white cream, food, beverages, ice cream cones, bread improvements and additives and Tokunbo automobile tyres. It should be noted that the over 434 items destroyed at the Niger State dumpsite in Maikunkele in Bosso Local Government Area of the state, were confiscated since 2019. SON Coordinator of the state, Mrs. Hauwa Nuhu Yusuf, said SON was set to lay an example that those products that were not good for consumption cannot be allowed to circulate in the society. Accordingly, she said most of the products seized were expired products that were either removed from supermarkets, shops and automobile shops in the case of the tyres.

“And because destroying the tyres will pose pollution in the environment, we have an understanding with NESREA to give the tyres to recycling plants who will recycle them, but we will destroy other items not fit for consumption. “After the market surveillance where the products were seized, samples were taken to the laboratory for conformity evaluation and they came out very bad.” Yusuf advised the public to always take note of the best before and expiry dates before they purchase goods from the market, adding that such products, if consumed, can cause the consumer to end up in the hospital or end up dead.

She stated that the shops and supermarket where the products were found were sanctioned and sensitised as majority of them lacked the knowledge of what was expired or no longer consumable. The SON coordinator said the exercise was an on-going one, insisting also that such products would not be allowed to be sold in the state.

