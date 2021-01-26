SON destroys N300m tyres, gas cylinders, others

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) yesterday destroyed seven containers of tyres, cooking gas cylinders and other contraband valued at N300 million.

The contraband, which SON seized this month, were destroyed at the organisation’s warehouse at Amuwo Odofin, Lagos. SON also expressed its readiness for the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement to ensure that Nigeria does not become a dumping ground for foreign imported goods.

The SON Director-General/ Chief Executive Officer (DG/ CEO), Farouk Salim, said this yesterday while inspecting the contraband before they were destroyed. Salim explained that the contraband were destroyed after they failed integrity tests and after the organisation secured court approvals.

The DG said his organisation was concerned with the rise in stealing of government’s confiscated products by hoodlums. According to him, the thieves usually enter SON’s warehouses at midnight to steal the substandard products for their personal use and also for sales to unsuspecting Nigerians. He said: “It is an estimate and an estimate means it is not very accurate.

We are looking at between N200 million and N300 million worth of goods to be destroyed. We just started destroying them now and hopefully it will be done before the end of day.” Salim said the cylinders and tyres were from multiple sources.

He added: “We don’t destroy anything without either permission from the guilty party or from the court…. “It is not just one seizure but multiple seizures.”

Salim also said SON had prepared for the implementation of AfCFTA. He added: “We are prepared. We have our standards and all our are African-based and international-based standards.

We don’t just make standards independent of international obligations.

So we are prepared, standard wise, to watch out for products brought in from fellow African countries. I mean it’s the same situation whether it’s from China or from Niger Republic, we are ready for it; we just need more tools available to us like access to computers of the Customs and access to the ports to do our jobs effectively.”

Like this: Like Loading...