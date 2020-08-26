SON destroys N450m LPG cylinders, roofing sheets

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) yesterday in Lagos destroyed substandard LPG cylinders and roofing sheets worth over N450 million

A breakdown of the products, which SON said were imported from China and Turkey, included 4×40 containers of LPG cylinders of various sizes, 15 rolls of aluminum roofing sheets, and 15 bundles of fake corrugated roofing sheets.

The destruction was done at the SON Warehouse, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos. At the site, the SON Director-General (DG), Osita Aboloma, told journalists that the products were seized mostly in warehouses across Lagos State. Abolima spoke through the Director, Compliance and Inspectorate, Mr. Obiora Manafa (an engineer).

He said: “The products were seized due to non-compliance to standards, failing of SON’s laboratory test and not having SONCAP certificates, which means that they are fake, not approved by SON for importation into Nigeria and not fit for use.”

According to him, destruction of the products is the only option available to SON. The DG said if the products were allowed to get into the market, they would constitute serious danger to the lives of Nigerians.

He added: “These products being destroyed today (yesterday) by SON have failed our laboratory test, as such they are substandard and dangerous to users. “We are not happy destroying people’s goods, because they cost huge money, but we cannot compromise to save money and endanger the lives Nigerian citizens. “Most of these products were discovered through SON raiding of warehouses and were found to be substandard.

They did not come with SONCAP. And as you know, SON is not in the ports, so it is difficult to really know from which source, seaports or border posts. “Most of them, when we raid their warehouses, will abandon the goods and flee, no documents to show from which port they really came from.

“Also, the suspects disappear once we intercept the products, but we continue investigation to arrest them.”

The DG disclosed that after the destruction of the products, they would be sold to recycling firms and the proceeds remitted to the Federal Government’s Treasury Single Account (TSA). Also, Group Head, LPG, SON, Nwaoma Olujie (an engineer), urged Nigerians to be wary of the LPG cylinders they are buying in the market.

According to her, what should be looked out for when buying are the country of origin of the cylinder, address of the manufacturer and the date of manufacture. She said: “Those are the most important features of a genuine cylinder. Anyone that does not have them is fake.”

According to Olujie, the lifespan of an LPG cylinder is 15 years. She added: “The period the cylinder lasted before you bought it inclusive.”

