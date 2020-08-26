Metro & Crime

SON destroys N450m LPG cylinders, roofing sheets

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri be and Taiwo Hassan Comments Off on SON destroys N450m LPG cylinders, roofing sheets

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) yesterday in Lagos destroyed substandard LPG cylinders and roofing sheets worth over N450 million

 

A breakdown of the products, which SON said were imported from China and Turkey, included 4×40 containers of LPG cylinders of various sizes, 15 rolls of aluminum roofing sheets, and 15 bundles of fake corrugated roofing sheets.

 

 

The destruction was done at the SON Warehouse, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos. At the site, the SON Director-General (DG), Osita Aboloma, told journalists that the products were seized mostly in warehouses across Lagos State. Abolima spoke through the Director, Compliance and Inspectorate, Mr. Obiora Manafa (an engineer).

 

He said: “The products were seized due to non-compliance to standards, failing of SON’s laboratory test and not having SONCAP certificates, which means that they are fake, not approved by SON for importation into Nigeria and not fit for use.”

 

According to him, destruction of the products is the only option available to SON. The DG said if the products were allowed to get into the market, they would constitute serious danger to the lives of Nigerians.

 

He added: “These products being destroyed today (yesterday) by SON have failed our laboratory test, as such they are substandard and dangerous to users. “We are not happy destroying people’s goods, because they cost huge money, but we cannot compromise to save money and endanger the lives Nigerian citizens. “Most of these products were discovered through SON raiding of warehouses and were found to be substandard.

 

They did not come with SONCAP. And as you know, SON is not in the ports, so it is difficult to really know from which source, seaports or border posts. “Most of them, when we raid their warehouses, will abandon the goods and flee, no documents to show from which port they really came from.

 

“Also, the suspects disappear once we intercept the products, but we continue investigation to arrest them.”

 

The DG disclosed that after the destruction of the products, they would be sold to recycling firms and the proceeds remitted to the Federal Government’s Treasury Single Account (TSA). Also, Group Head, LPG, SON, Nwaoma Olujie (an engineer), urged Nigerians to be wary of the LPG cylinders they are buying in the market.

 

According to her, what should be looked out for when buying are the country of origin of the cylinder, address of the manufacturer and the date of manufacture. She said: “Those are the most important features of a genuine cylinder. Anyone that does not have them is fake.”

 

According to Olujie, the lifespan of an LPG cylinder is 15 years. She added: “The period the cylinder lasted before you bought it inclusive.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Work on N19bn Etebi Enwang bridge suffers setback

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Tony Anichebe UYO. With less than three years to the end of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration in Akwa Ibom, work has stagnated at the Etebi Enwang bridge in Mbo Local Government Area of the state.   The bridge, the bigger of the two along the 24kilometre Etebi Enwang road was one of the flagship projects […]
Metro & Crime

Benue varsity Vice Chancellor tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Vice Chancellor of the Benue State University Makurdi, Prof. Msugh Kembe Thursday confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Prof. Kembe, who disclosed this on his Facebook wall, said he had symptoms of fever and body fatigue and had been in self-isolation since he discovered about his positive exposure to the virus. He urged […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill veteran journalist in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel,

Unidentified gunmen killed a former Secretary of the Nasarawa State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benjuamin Ekom at his residence in Washo, Nasarawa Eggon Local Government of the state, Monday night. Ekom was also a one time Secretary-General, Eggon Cultural and Development Association (ECDA in the state. Alhaji Usman Galadima-Umbugadu, the Aren […]

%d bloggers like this: