SON destroys N800m worth of substandard goods in 5 months

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has hinted that it destroyed substandard goods valued over N800 million in Nigeria in the last five months. The organisation’s Director General/Chief Executive, Mallam Farouk Salim, who disclosed this during the SON special day at the ongoing 32nd Enugu International Trade Fair, listed such sub-standard goods to include vehicle tyres, LPG Cylinders, PVC and electrical cables, among others.

Represented by a Senior Staff in the Agency, Mr. Matthias Bassey, the SON boss said the essence of destroying the products is to discourage and dissuade dumping of substandard products in the country. Salim said apart from destroying the substandard products, SON has adopted strategies that would evolve rapid economic growth of the country, pointing out that by thus checking substandard products, SON thus played important role in the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area, ACFTA, agreement in collaboration with other ministries and departments.

He said: “In addition to promoting rectification of redeemable substandard products apprehended by the organisation, SON also employed destruction of life threatening and irredeemable substandard products as another means of discouraging dumping. “It has in the past five months destroyed substandard goods such as vehicle tyres, LPG Cylinders, PVC and electrical cables, etc worth over N800 million.”

