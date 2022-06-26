SON destroys substandard tyres, cables in Lagos

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has destroyed substandard electric cables, engine oil, LPG cylinders, stuffed new tyres, unapproved cigarettes and low grade roofing sheets in Lagos.

The Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim noted while destroying the substandard products that they affected the nation’s economy negatively. Salim said all the products destroyed were imported into the country and smuggled through the ports.

He, therefore, called for the return of SON to the ports to help minimise the damage done by substandard products to the nation’s economy.

According to him, the burning of the substandard products is to assure Nigerians that SON is actually destroying them after obtaining a court order to that effect. “Most of these substandard products were captured in the market where they are ready to be sold to customers and the unfortunate thing is that they passed through our ports.

“It will be much easier for these substandard products to be detected if our employees are at the source of the import of these products,” he said.

According to him, SON is not always invited for joint inspection, and that invitations for joint inspection are rare and far in-between.

“I guarantee you that if our officers have the opportunity to inspect these products, the moment they look at it from experience; they will be able to detect the substandard goods.

He said SON had made arrests, like the person in the Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPAMDA) producing fake lubrication fluid, presently in jail to be taken to court soon. Mrs. Bisiriyu Adesewa, Assistant Chief Scientific Officer, Sector Head (Domestic Rubber) National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Lagos Liaison Office, said NESREA was present to ensure proper disposal of the products.

“We appreciate SON for ensuring that substandard products don’t enter the market, but we are particular about what happens to these things after the destruction. “We understand that most of them are going to recycling companies and the only one not recyclable for now is the oil and we will link SON with a facility that can help them dispose of it so that there will be zero waste.

“The disposal process here is in line with our rules and regulations. The first thing is to dismantle and separate them, which they have already done, next is the recycling,” she said.

Also, Mrs. Susie Onwuka, Head Federal Competition and Consumption Protection Commission (FCCPC), Lagos Office, said the commission had a Memorandum of Understanding with SON and different sector regulators on removal of substandard goods from the market. She commended SON for the massive seizures, noting that more work needed to be done.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...