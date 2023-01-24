SON develops 24 draft African traditional medicines standards

The 24 draft African Traditional Medicines Standards developed by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) would soon be ready for the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO).

Speaking at the 13th Technical Meeting of the National Mirror Committee (NMC) on African Traditional Medicine (ATM) in Abuja yesterday, the Director General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, said the objective of the meeting is to articulate Nigeria’s position at the continental level in respect to matters of African traditional medicine as well as prepare African Standards with emphasis on quality and safety of African medicine as a basis for mainstream African Traditional Medicines (ATM) in the African National health care systems to give the products accesses to global market.

Salim who was represented at the meeting by the Chief of Staff Prof. Olobayo Kunle said as part of the duty demanded, the essence of the meeting is to discuss and articulate Nigeria’s position in the conclusion of the 24 draft standards in ATM at the continental level.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...