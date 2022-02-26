Travel & Tourism

SON DG hosts FTAN president, laments neglect of tourism

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Director General of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim, has lamented the neglect of tourism, insisting that it is imperative for the both the government and private sector to pay serious attention to its development and promotion. This was made known by the President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Nkereuwem Onung, on his Facebook post where he disclosed the content of his meeting with the SON DG in his Abuja officer.

He was accompanied by his deputy, Alhaji Aliyu Badaki. Onung quoted Salim as saying: “Tourism is neglected because of oil.” The president further stated that: He made this remark when I visited him in his Abuja office in company of FTAN first deputy president, Alhaji Aliyu Badaki. He further stressed that the need for the implementation of Hotel and serviced accommodation certification scheme (NIS 489:2020) has become imperative.

This will further lead to the development of tourism value chain in Nigeria. During our discussions, it was agreed that all stakeholders will benefit from hotel classification. The property owners will key into value provided by risked- based management and audit system while the customers and general public will always derive value for their money.

It will attract increased revenue for local and state governments while stakeholders will witness sustainability in the industry. According to Salim, standardisation is a moving target that improves with technological developments and innovations. The stakeholders need to agree that it is time to implement NIS 489:2020.

 

Our Reporters

