SON DG: Standardisation critical to Nigerian tourism growth

The Director General of the StandardsOrganisationof Nigeria (SON), Farouk Salim, yesterdaysaidstandardization and quality assurance is critical to the growth and development of the Nigerian tourism industry. To this end, he enjoys practitioners in the hospitality and tourism industry to endeavor to participate in national and international standardization to develop hospitality products and services that meet with current tastes and preferences of the stakeholders in the industry. Salim made this known recently when he was the lead paper presenter at the 16th International Conference of the Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria (HATMAN) in Abuja. Delivering a paper titled “Quality Assurance: The Hallmark for Viable Hospitality and Tourism Enterprises”, he identified tourism as one of the fastest-growing industries in the world and the backbone of every country’s economy. The DG, represented by the Director of Management Systems Certification, Felix. Nyado, explained that because the tourism industry is product and service-oriented.
