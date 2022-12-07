SON holds sensitisation workshop on anti-corruption

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has organised a sensitisation workshop for its staff on bravery and anti-corruption in Bauchi State. Declaring the workshop open, the Coordinator, Central Zone and Chairman Anti-Corruption of the agency, Alhaji Sale Babaji, said the training was aimed at sensitising the staff about conflicts of interest and ways of how to solve it. He said the training has been conducted in all parts of the country and the last one is here in Bauchi North East with a view to educate, enlighten and sensitise staff of the agency, including the journalists on our modules of operations to become our ambassadors. Adding that the sensitised workshop will educate people on the importance of SON jobs and areas of conflict of interest and how to address those areas of challenges. He said the commission had been receiving a lot of complaints from consumers regarding the low quality and sub-standard of products being circulated in the market.

