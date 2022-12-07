Standard Organisation of Nigeria SON12
News

SON holds sensitisation workshop on anti-corruption

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has organised a sensitisation workshop for its staff on bravery and anti-corruption in Bauchi State. Declaring the workshop open, the Coordinator, Central Zone and Chairman Anti-Corruption of the agency, Alhaji Sale Babaji, said the training was aimed at sensitising the staff about conflicts of interest and ways of how to solve it. He said the training has been conducted in all parts of the country and the last one is here in Bauchi North East with a view to educate, enlighten and sensitise staff of the agency, including the journalists on our modules of operations to become our ambassadors. Adding that the sensitised workshop will educate people on the importance of SON jobs and areas of conflict of interest and how to address those areas of challenges. He said the commission had been receiving a lot of complaints from consumers regarding the low quality and sub-standard of products being circulated in the market.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Suicide: How hardship, economy, unemployment drive increase

Posted on Author LADESOPE LADELOKUN, writes

The reported increasing cases of suicide in Nigeria have continued to stir concerns. But observers worry that many cases still go unreported. In this report, LADESOPE LADELOKUN, writes on the need by governments at all levels and stakeholders to step up efforts to tame the ugly trend   At first, she was not one to […]
News

NAF gears up to receive Chinese JF-17 jets

Posted on Author Reporter

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is set to receive three Chengdu/Pakistan Aeronautical Complex JF-17 fighters, as well as eight unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from China. The JF-17 acquisition will see Pakistani pilots and technicians deployed to Nigeria for the first year of operations in the country, according to a post on the air force’s Facebook […]
News

 Nigeria Mafia cult kingpins arrested in S’Africa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pretoria arrested two cybercrime kingpins linked to Nigeria’s infamous mafia cult that operates as a transnational organised group. The two are suspected of wire fraud, access device fraud and money laundering. The suspects were part of a confraternity known as ‘Air Lords’ and were arrested in a joint operation led by Interpol and local […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica