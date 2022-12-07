SON holds sensitisation workshop on anti-corruption

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has organised a sensitisation workshop for its staff on bravery and anti-corruption in Bauchi State. Declaring the workshop open, the Coordinator, Central Zone and Chairman Anti-Corruption of the agency, Alhaji Sale Babaji, said the training was aimed at sensitising the staff about conflicts of interest and ways of how to solve it. He said the training has been conducted in all parts of the country and the last one is here in Bauchi North East with a view to educate, enlighten and sensitise staff of the agency, including the journalists on our modules of operations to become our ambassadors. Adding that the sensitised workshop will educate people on the importance of SON jobs and areas of conflict of interest and how to address those areas of challenges. He said the commission had been receiving a lot of complaints from consumers regarding the low quality and sub-standard of products being circulated in the market.
Related Articles
Suicide: How hardship, economy, unemployment drive increase
The reported increasing cases of suicide in Nigeria have continued to stir concerns. But observers worry that many cases still go unreported. In this report, LADESOPE LADELOKUN, writes on the need by governments at all levels and stakeholders to step up efforts to tame the ugly trend At first, she was not one to […]
NAF gears up to receive Chinese JF-17 jets
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is set to receive three Chengdu/Pakistan Aeronautical Complex JF-17 fighters, as well as eight unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from China. The JF-17 acquisition will see Pakistani pilots and technicians deployed to Nigeria for the first year of operations in the country, according to a post on the air force’s Facebook […]
Nigeria Mafia cult kingpins arrested in S’Africa
Pretoria arrested two cybercrime kingpins linked to Nigeria’s infamous mafia cult that operates as a transnational organised group. The two are suspected of wire fraud, access device fraud and money laundering. The suspects were part of a confraternity known as ‘Air Lords’ and were arrested in a joint operation led by Interpol and local […]
