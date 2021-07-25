Business

SON impounds 400 bottles of substandard Mayonnaise in Enugu

Posted on

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has impounded 400 bottles of fake, substandard and injurious Mayonnaise cream in Abakpa- Nike Community Market in the Enugu metropolis.

 

The Public Relations Officer of SON in Enugu, Mr Paul Iorkyaa, said this in a statement on Saturday. Iorkyaa said the raid on the market was carried out by SON officials on Friday.

 

He said the raid was carried out after a complaint of fake and injurious BAMA mayonnaise by a public spirited individual to SON Markets Desk Office in Enugu. “In the Standards Organisation of Nigeria efforts to promote consumer confidence and satisfaction through its quality assurance of product and services, the organisation’s Enugu State office responded to complaints received from a consumer on July 13.

 

“A public-spirited individual on July 13 in the organisation’s Ogbete Main Market Desk Office complained of fake, substandard and injurious BAMA Mayonnaise purchased from Abakpa-Nike Community Market.

 

“After due market surveillance by the desk officers, a market raid led by the Head of Department SON Enugu Market Desk Office, Mrs Maryrose Ugwueche, was successfully carried out. “The successful raid was carried out alongside the security services of Abakpa- Nike Market Association in collaboration with the market chairperson. “During the raid, it was discovered that different brands of foreign Mayonnaise with no certification mark,

traceability and some of which had expired were relabelled with the fake label of BAMA Mayonnaise. “These fake, substandard and injurious Mayonnaise cream bottles were evacuated from the market,” he said. Iorkyaa said the raid attracted a great number of consumers who were grateful to SON for the good work of evacuating the unwholesome products.

“The raid gave room for a brief sensitisation to the need to patronise only products certified by SON under its MANCAP and SONCAP Scheme with display of MANCAP logo of some certified products around,” Iorkyaa said.

 

The SON spokesman added that further investigation was still on over the matter.

 

“The organisation is digging deep down to ascertain the manufacturer and supply chain of the substandard mayonnaise cream within the market and other markets in the state,” he said.

