SON inaugurates committee on ISO certification

To upgrade products’ standards in the education sector, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), has inaugurated the national technical committee for adoption and certification of education management standards. Speaking in Abuja yesterday at the inauguration, SON Director General, Alhaji Farouk Salim, said one of the challenges facing Nigeria has been international standards both in products and services’ delivery, which is why SON is aligning to best international practice. “One of SON’s mandates is to support all businesses in determining quality of products/services using standardisation, certification and quality assurance.

As such, our decision to adopt this international standard on educational organisations management system ISO 21001:2018 is apt at this time when we have opened our borders to all forms of trade with other African countries. “It is important that we promote and sustain our learning institutions by ensuring that the services that are provided in our schools meet the needs of learners, promote equal opportunities for all students and earn the confidence and approval of learners’ sponsors in order to contribute their quota to national growth and development,” he said.

