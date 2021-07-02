SON intensifies clampdown on sub-standard electrical/electronic items

…as samples of failing materials rise

Merchants dealing on substandard electrical/ electronic products will soon have law enforcement officers of the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) to contend with, following steady rise in reported cases of failed electrical and electronic products across the country, New Telegraph learned.

“There is astronomical rise in failing rates of electrical products tested by the SON”, a source confided in our correspondent within the week. The source’s position is reinforced by SON’ report on fake electrical/ electronic items sighted by this medum. The report indicated that, of 1,094 samples of electrical materials tested for quality in 2019, about 616, representing 56.3 per cent failed SON’s standard quality test. The development, he added, upset SON’s management, which it said was poised to ridding the market of fake electronics and electrical items.

“We are concerned about the failure of electrical and electronic materials/equipment. There are so many sub-standard electronic items out there, which SON termed life endangering electric and electronic products. “They are not only hazardous; they do not give customers value for their money. In order to save lives of customers and their scarce resources, the organisation recently organised a presentation on the dangers posed by influx of substandard electrical and electronic items with a view to arresting the trend.

“Shops, warehouses and sales outlets housing sub-standard electrical/ electronic items will be raided soon. Electrical and electronics market in Nigeria is made up of imported and locally manufactured products. “These products are inferior, second hand in rating and they are imperfect and unacceptable in terms of standards,” he said. Efforts by this medium to get the official position on the subject was abortive. SON spokesperson, Bola Fashina, neither picked his call nor responded to short message sent to his known mobile number. SON report on substandard electrical and electronic items sighted by New Telegraph listed items like, electric cables, heating appliances, motor operated appliances, lighting appliances (bulb, lamps etc), cooling appliances (refrigerator, air conditioner, office equipment and in-dustrial equipment among list of itmes failing standard quality test.

The report listed some of the challenges associated with failed samples to include non-compliance with relevant standard, items not traceable to known manufacturers, false declaration (capacity, voltage), counterfeiting and product not meeting safety standards. It listed key information customers should watch out for in spotting genuine electronic items from failing ones. These include checking out labeling information, Nigerian mark of quality (MANCAP- for local products, product registration for imported) among others. New Telegraph was informed that the Director-General, SON, Mallam Farouk S. Salem, had given tacit support to raid and destroy substandard electrical and electrical items. It would be carried across zones, he added. In continuation of ridding Nigeria of sub-standardrd items, SON last month set ablaze items found to be sub-standard in Niger state. The dstroyed items included 17 bottles of Fair and White cream, 250 coils of electrical cables of different brands, 75 bottles and packs of food and beverages, 19 pieces of automobile tyres and 73 bottles and packs of bread improvers and additives.

