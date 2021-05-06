Business

SON laboratories get int’l accreditation for exports

The Federal Government’s policies aimed at making made-in-Nigeria goods acceptable at the international market have received a major boost as a standard body in the United State of America has certified the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON)’s laboratories in Lagos.

The Director General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, stated that the accreditation would go a long way to drive local production, while also conserve the foreign exchange spent on taking goods outside the shores of the country for testing.

Salim stated this at the unveiling of its newly accredited laboratories in Ogba area of Lagos State, recently. According to him, the accreditation will make exporting of made-in-Nigeria goods to the United States of America and the rest of the world more seamless, maintaining that the accreditation means that Nigeria is fully ready for the business of export to the world.

He said: “We are allowed to export to the United States, now with the accreditation showing that our products are up to standard, it means it would be easier for exporters to export to America and every other country in the world, so it makes things easier because there is legitimacy and authentication. The consumers abroad will have the confidence to buy goods coming from Nigeria because the certification shows that the goods have been tested and verified okay for consumption.

