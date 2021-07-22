SON launches secured import certificate to check forgery

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has launched a sophisticated technology to address forgery of its import certificate documents. Besides, the standards body noted that the move was imperative in a bid to combat the preponderance of fake and sub-standard goods as over 85 per cent of goods are currently being imported through the ports.

The Director-General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, stated this during the House of Representatives Committee on Industry oversight function to SON, Ogba, Lagos, laboratory recently. Salim, however, urged the committee to support SON’s quest to establishing more laboratories in the country, stressing that the agency is inundated with so many goods to certify, monitor and test.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome you to the only laboratory in the country that serves about 200 million people. The significance of your presence is the fact that you would see for yourself the amount of work we are doing and the amount of work we need to do to make this country safer, to make our industries competitive and to protect our people from substandard goods,” he said.

He added that the oversight function cannot be overemphasized at a time when the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) is in full force, stating the need to develop the nation’s testing capacity to address unscrupulous elements who would want to use the trade pact to make Nigeria a dumping ground. “Presently, our industries are at a disadvantaged position because they cannot expand exports because we need to have enough capacity to test, monitor and certify local products, we need even more capacity to make sure that we train the small scale industries in the country.

“In that light, we have signed lots of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with several governors and ministries in various states to help SMEs package, label and manufacture their products and certified for exports. “We have potentials to do even more and we have lots of responsibilities but little tools to work with,” he said. He added that SON would be increasing its collaboration with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) especially in the nation’s oil and gas sector, adding that SON recently just launched a more secured certification process to address issues of faking and forging of SON certificate.

The SON boss said it is taking the gospel of standardization to every part of the country, adding that most of the governors that the agency has been privileged to meet have been welcoming restating their commitment to work with SON by way of providing lands for the establishment of State offices and laboratories.

