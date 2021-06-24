SON leverages on lab services to make foods, others competitive globally

On April 29th 2021, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) was officially presented with the Laboratory Accreditation Certificates issued by American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) to boost the body’s technical competence in the field of electrical, micronutrients and paint testing.

In the past, efforts by the government of Nigeria to make export bound products from Nigeria acceptable repeatedly failed to complaints that are directly or remotely linked to quality, standard, certification and appropriate packaging. Apart from crude oil, Nigeria has struggled to make appreciable gains from exports.

From perishable consumables to finished products, exporters have faced rejection of their products once they are crossed abroad mostly because they fail to meet up with the standards set by the destination country’s authorities. The rejection faced by Nigerian products, especially food produce, may, however, become a thing of the past soon, as SON has strengthened its laboratory services nationwide to enable them carry out products defect detection and quality assurance. Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, described the event as symbolic of a great achievement on the part of this administration.

While chronicling the milestone achieved by the organisation in the area of laboratory services, Salim said, “SON laboratories embarked on the journey of Accreditation as far back as year 2009, which led to the accreditation of the Food Technology Laboratory in areas of Biological and Chemical Testing in 2014 by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA).

These are being maintained and sustained with the support and commitment of Management to the highly dedicated laboratory personnel. Today, we are celebrating the accreditation of three more Laboratories here at SON Laboratory Complex Ogba,” The laboratories accredited on the day in accordance with the recognized ISO/IEC 17025:2017-General requirements for the Competence of Testing and Calibration Laboratories include the Cable Testing Laboratory, Micronutrients Testing Laboratory and the Paint Testing Laboratory.

“The Accreditation demonstrates technical competence for defined scopes to perform tests on Food, Paint and Electrical cables products including Chemical (Micronutrients) Testing which covers parameters such as; Iodine in Iodized salt; Vitamin A (Retinol) in foods; lead ocntent in paint; non-volatile matter (%) in paint; specular gloss (%) in paint as well as electrical (cable) testing which covers parameters such as conductor resistance at 20 degrees celcius, elongations at break for insulation, tensile strength tests for insulations, among others,” the SON DG stated.

In addition to competences of the newly accredited laboratories, SON’s Food Technology laboratories have competence in testing food samples in physico-chemical parameters such as moisture, ash, protein, fat, crude fibre, heavy metals). Other areas of competence of the laboratories include microbiology parameters (Aerobic Plate Count, Coliforms, Escherichia coli, Yeasts and Mould, Salmonella spp, Listeria monocytogenes, Stahylococcus aureus, Enterobacteriaceae).

Speaking on the relevance of the accreditation Salim said it ensures acceptance of test results within and beyond Nigerian borders, greater control of laboratory processes, customer satisfaction based on the integrity of the results and brand value addition. According to him, it is intended to also promote local content by offering subsidised and quality testing services to local manufacturers and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as well as facilitate income generation through maximisation of costs for local manufacturers who would not need to send produce across borders for preshipment testing for goods meant for export.

He said, “Accreditation of our labs would facilitate global recognition thereby facilitating trade across the borders, enhancing and promoting global competitiveness of made in Nigeria goods through quality testing services thereby reduce the incidence of rejection of exported goods by offering quality testing services for farm produce that are meant for exports.” The SON DG used the opportunity to call on all stakeholders to partner with the organisation by patronising all the accredited SON laboratories in the field of Food Testing, Chemical Testing and Electrical Testing. Presently, SON has five principal laboratories located around the country.

These include the Food Technology Laboratories, the Chemical Technology Laboratories and the Electrical/Electronic Laboratory, all located in Lekki, Lagos State. There is also the Engineering Laboratory, located in Emene, Enugu for the purpose of carrying out engineering tests in Mechanical and Civil Engineering materials Tests: Tensile, impact, complete metallographic, chemical analysis of metals, tensile tests etc.

SON also has a Textile and Leather Laboratory located in Kaduna that is equipped to carry out comprehensive analysis of Textile and Leather products. Immediate past Director, Laboratory Services, Mrs. Mojisola Kehinde under whom some of the milestones were achieved described the accreditation of the SON laboratories as ‘hardearned’. Mrs. Kehinde who spoke during the presentation of Certificate of Accreditation in the Scopes of Paint Testing, Electrical Testing and Micronutrients Testing in Lagos said, many of SON’s stakeholders and the Public are not unaware of the massive investment of the DG and his team has made in this area that has led to the equipping of the Ogba Laboratory Complex with high-tech equipment and all supportive facilities to ensure effective and efficient service delivery in the area of laboratory testing.

She said, “Ever since 2009 that the journey of Accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025 (General requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories) began which yielded fruit in the accreditation of Food Technology Laboratory in 2014, the quest to have all laboratories accredited has been on the front burner.” She said SON’s mandate to carry out testing, as stated in SON ACT of 2015, is never in doubt as the current reality of World Trade indicates test results from the country has to be globally acceptable. According to her, “Accreditation guarantees ‘one test result globally accepted’, adding that the unveiling of the Certificate that was gained on 23rd Day of February 2021 is to create awareness of the value of testing services offered by SON.

Testing services, as offered by SON enable effective performance of quality assurance activities during the implementation of standards. The tests carried out are mainly third party conformity assessment of products using the relevant Nigerian Industrial Standards or any other applicable international standards. While SON is developing its competence in laboratory services, it has also stepped up calibration services are being presently offered to industries, government agencies, research institutions, testing laboratories in various fields of metrology namely; mass, length, temperature and pressure.

The National Metrology Institute (NMI) being promoted by SON is the custodian of the National Primary Measurement Standards in the country responsible for Scientific Metrology while the Weights & Measures Department (WMD) of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment (FMITI) oversees the formulation and implementation of policies for Legal Metrology.

