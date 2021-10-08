News

SON links banditry to absence of standards

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria has said a link could be found between absence of or poor standards and the current high rate of banditry and insecurity in the country. The Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, stated this in Lagos yesterday, during a workshop for energy, oil and gas correspondents. While lamenting the incidences of gas explosion due to poor quality gas cylinders, he noted that there were companies set up in Nigeria that were producing quality gas cylinders according to standards specified by the SON, but their businesses were stalled by the proliferation of poor gas cylinders imported into the country.

He said: “Where there are no standards, people can go to Europe and get bad gas cylinders from dumpsters, paint them and put them in the market at cheaper prices than the ones produced by our indigenous companies. “The result is that the companies that produce quality gas cylinders would lose buyers and eventually shut down or lay off workers.

“The workers that are laid off may resort to crime such as kidnapping and banditry to survive. So while journalists report insecurity, they should try and establish a link between insecurity and absence of standards.” He stressed that the oil and gas sector was very crucial to the work of the agency, adding that there was a lot of work done by the agency to check standards in the sector in collaboration with the Department of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. He said for instance the agency was cooperating with the NNPC to establish standards for trucks carrying petroleum products around the country to curb incidences of tanker explosion and other hazards.

