Metro & Crime

Son machetes 64-year-old father to death over chicken head in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Comment(0)

A 26-year-old man has been arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly killing his 64-year-old father in Akure, the state capital.

The suspect identified as Godwin Matthew was said to have committed the crime after accompanying his father, Audu Matthew to the farm.

According to the suspect, he decided to kill his father after he gave him only the head of chicken out of the whole chicken he was told to kill for his seven-year-old brother.

Confirming the arrest of the culprit, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Funmi Odunlami stated that: “On 9th September, 2021, a case of Murder was reported at Ala Divisional Headquarters by one Mrs. Christiana Audu Matthew that her son Godwin Matthew, ‘m’, 26 years old left home with his father to the family’s farm but later discovered that the young man had macheted his father to death.

“In the course of interrogation, the suspect stated that on 9th September, 2021, his late father directed him to kill a chicken for his brother one Emmanuel Audu ‘m’, 7 years old, for his entertainment, meanwhile, it was only the chicken head that was given to him and this made him to kill his father.”

Odunlami also disclosed that a 64-year-old man was arrested by the command for allegedly defiling a six-year-old girl.

According to the PPRO, the suspect, Ajayi Awe committed the crime in the Ajowa Akoko area of the state.

She said: “On 17th of September, 2021, at about 2000hrs, one Mrs. Obademi Fatimah of B11 Daja, Ajowa-Akoko, came to Okeagbe-Akoko Divisional Headquarters and reported a case of defilement.

“She stated that her daughter, names withheld, aged 6, of the same address, was defiled by one Ajayi Awe ‘m’ Aged 64 of B/98 Daja Ajowa- Akoko, some days ago in his house.

“The suspect had been arrested and the victim taken to the Hospital for medical care and report. The Suspect confessed to the commission of the crime.”

The PPRO added that the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Nigeria@ 60: Lagos to hold restricted Independence Anniversary

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary on October 1, the Lagos State government Wednesday said it will hold a highly restricted anniversary in consonance with the COVID-19 protocols. Hence, the government said that will also change the venue of the annual ceremony from Ikeja Police College to the Agege Mini Stadium to ensure strict […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct three farm managers in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Six armed men have abducted three farm managers, two men and a lady, at Pampo community in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State. The gunmen, said to have dressed in Army uniforms, reportedly shot into the air when they arrived in a Hilux van at one of the two farms the victims operate. The […]
Metro & Crime

Cocaine importation: NDLEA arraigns 7 Indians, 3 Nigerians

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arraigned seven Indians and three Nigerians at a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged unlawful importation of 43.1kg of cocaine into Nigeria. The 10 defendants were docked alongside a firm, Oilways Logistics and Energy Limited, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful importation of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica