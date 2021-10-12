Son machetes 64-year-old father to death over chicken head in Ondo

A 26-year-old man has been arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly killing his 64-year-old father in Akure, the state capital.

The suspect identified as Godwin Matthew was said to have committed the crime after accompanying his father, Audu Matthew to the farm.

According to the suspect, he decided to kill his father after he gave him only the head of chicken out of the whole chicken he was told to kill for his seven-year-old brother.

Confirming the arrest of the culprit, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Funmi Odunlami stated that: “On 9th September, 2021, a case of Murder was reported at Ala Divisional Headquarters by one Mrs. Christiana Audu Matthew that her son Godwin Matthew, ‘m’, 26 years old left home with his father to the family’s farm but later discovered that the young man had macheted his father to death.

“In the course of interrogation, the suspect stated that on 9th September, 2021, his late father directed him to kill a chicken for his brother one Emmanuel Audu ‘m’, 7 years old, for his entertainment, meanwhile, it was only the chicken head that was given to him and this made him to kill his father.”

Odunlami also disclosed that a 64-year-old man was arrested by the command for allegedly defiling a six-year-old girl.

According to the PPRO, the suspect, Ajayi Awe committed the crime in the Ajowa Akoko area of the state.

She said: “On 17th of September, 2021, at about 2000hrs, one Mrs. Obademi Fatimah of B11 Daja, Ajowa-Akoko, came to Okeagbe-Akoko Divisional Headquarters and reported a case of defilement.

“She stated that her daughter, names withheld, aged 6, of the same address, was defiled by one Ajayi Awe ‘m’ Aged 64 of B/98 Daja Ajowa- Akoko, some days ago in his house.

“The suspect had been arrested and the victim taken to the Hospital for medical care and report. The Suspect confessed to the commission of the crime.”

The PPRO added that the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.

