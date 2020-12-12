News

SON, MAN to re-strategise against sub-standard products

A part of the efforts at boosting local production and check the influx of sub-standard and undesirable products into Nigeria, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have resolved to strengthen their existing collaborations in this regard.

The stakeholders and operators are of the consensus that public and private sectors’ players need to continually work together for the good of the nation’s economy and industrial growth. During an interactive session in MAN House, Ikeja, Lagos recently, both SON and MAN, identified the greater need for partnership in the nation’s quest for economic diversification from oil to nonoil economy.

In his remarks, SON’s Director General, Mallam Farouk Salim, said the agency’s management required MAN Council members as critical stakeholders in all efforts to promote made in Nigeria goods. He said: ‘‘The public sector relies and respects the organised private sector.

They are the real drivers of economic and industrial growth. “The Federal Government creates and provides enabling environment for businesses to operate and grow while industry players help tremendously in jobs and employment creation, industrial growth and export drive. So, both public and private sectors’ stakeholders are partners in progress. “So, work with SON, do the right thing, don’t cut corners, get your products properly registered and certified by SON.”

