SON, NCDMB restate adherence to standardisation

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) have committed to a marked increase and improved quality of the local content of materials and products used in the Nigerian oil and gas industry. This commitment was expressed during a courtesy visit of the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Simbi Kesiye Wabote, and his management to SON’s corporate headquarters in Abuja, recently.

Wabote acknowledged the existing collaboration of his agency with SON in the area of standards development, but expressed the desire to enhance the cooperation into certification of all local content including materials, machinery, products and services used in the oil and gas sector to assure their quality for greater value.

The Executive Secretary enumerated his organisation’s challenge in executing its mandate of guiding, monitoring, coordinating and implementing the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act as including confirming the certification and quality status of equipment, materials, products, goods and services utilised in the Nigerian oil and gas industry. Wabote called for further collaboration between NCDMB and SON to achieve uniform standards for all locally fabricated/manufac-tured equipment, materials, goods and services that will be acceptable to all players in the industry as well as necessary certification and confirmation procedure between the two organisations.

“SON should amplify the circulation of information relating to existing standards for the Nigerian oil and gas industry” as this will go a long way in improving the standards of local content, according to him. Responding, SON’s Director General, Mallam Farouk Salim, expressed delight at the collaborative visit, stressing that it aligned with his organisation’s publicly expressed desire to focus greater attention to improved quality of activities, products and services in the oil and gas sector in 2022. Salim assured the NCDMB boss that SON would take deliberate steps to ensure greater involvement of the board and its staff in standards development activities as well as conformity assessment procedures for the oil and gas sector. The SON DG offered the organisation’s internationally accredited management systems standards training and certification services, particularly for quality and environmental management to NCDMB at discounted rates.

He also enjoined the board to encourage its stakeholders in the oil and gas sector to patronise the SON accredited services as part of its mandate of increasing local content while also saving scarce foreign exchange expended in accessing similar services from abroad. Salim disclosed that SON promoted National Metrology Institute has capacity to support the oil and gas industry in the area of accuracy of measurements through calibration of all equipment and measuring instruments.

