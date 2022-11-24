SON: Nigeria loses N15trn to substandard goods importation

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has reiterated the place of standards in the growth and development of the Nigeria’s economy, saying that the country loses about N15 trillion annually to substandard goods imported into the country. This N15 trillion annual loss, SON explained, is making Nigeria fast becoming a dumping ground for substandard goods, and this is posing threat to the economy.

In addition, the agency has linked the continued devaluation in the sharp falling of the country’s Naira currency to the inability of industries in the country’s manufacturing sector not doing well in the harsh economy. The Director-General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, made this known in his opening remark at a stakeholders’ sensitisation workshop/ MANCAP certification presentation to Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs), in Lagos recently. According to him, there is need for standardisation of products and services for a better economy and this is the only way to curb and reduce inflow of substandard goods into the country.

He urged Nigerians to appreciate and patronise made-in- Nigeria products for the good of all in a bid to strength the country’s Naira currency and Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Salim said: “Other countries make emphasis on products made in their country. So why Nigerians do the same, why must we patronise other countries to the detriment of ours.” He noted that the industry cannot survive substandard goods, saying without standards, there won’t be industries. “If our industries are doing well, naira will not fail. Withouts standards, the industry will not survive. “The standard organisation of Nigeria is the heart of the industry. Without industry, we will not exist. The sooner we realise that the fight is for all of us the better for the country.”

