SON: Nigeria not measuring up in Int’l products, service delivery

The Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Alhaji Farouk Salim, has lamented that Nigeria still lags behind in international standards, both in products and services delivery. The DG made his observation known recently in Abuja at the inauguration of the national technical committee for adoption and certification of education management standards in FCT, where he hinted that SON was aligning with best international practices.

He said one of SON’s mandates is to support all businesses in determining the quality of products/ services using standardisation, certifications and quality assurance. “Our decision to adopt this international standard on educational organisations management system ISO 21001:2018 is apt at this time when we have opened our borders to all forms of trade with other African countries.

“It is important that we promote and sustain our learning institutions by ensuring that the services that are provided in our schools meet the needs of learners, promote equal opportunities for all students and earn the confidence and approval of learners’ sponsors in order to contribute their quota to national growth and development,” he added. The DG, who was represented by Mr Timothy Abner, an engineer and Director, Training Services in SON, added that although, government was doing a lot to upgrade the standard of products and the education sector.

He, however, noted there should be additional efforts of adopting and establishing this international best practice, which will assist Nigeria in always delivering globally recognised services and products in different sectors of the economy. Meanwhile, the SON DG has urged Nigerian engineers to ensure strict adherence to standards to ensure quality standards of living. Salim, who gave the advice while delivering his speech at the 30th General Assembly of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) held recently in Abuja.

In his paper titled “Sustainable Codes and Standards in Engineering Practice in Nigeria,” made available to New Telegraph in Lagos, where he urged all hands to be on deck, to tackle the menace of substandard goods and services in the country.. According to him, all facets of life are guided by standards and code of ethics, noting that the panacea for all the issues facing the country is adherence to standards. Salim acknowledged the numerous developments engineering has brought into the world, which allows mankind to achieve great exploits, ranging from re-usable rockets to surgical processes.

He, however, described standards application as tools, protocols and instructions that have to be adhered for proper functioning of life. The SON boss therefore noted that the absence of standards application would result in continuous decline in the quality of products, safety, lifespan, effectiveness as well as service delivery. Responding, the President, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil, lauded SON on its ongoing projects in education sector and reiterated the need for inclusion of standards in school curriculum at tertiary level. According to him, inclusion of standards in University curriculum would further help in the application of standards to day-to-day activities. It would also increase awareness, create patriotism and a culture of fellowship amongst Nigerians, regarding the importance of standards and the role they play in qualitative and sustainable developments.

 

