Son of Sokoto lawmaker dies 2 weeks after evacuation from Ukraine

A final year student of Zaporizhzhia State Medical University, Ukraine, Uzaifa Halilu Modachi, has died two weeks after returning to Sokoto State, Nigeria from war-torn Ukraine. The late Uzaifa was preparing for his final year examination which will qualify him to be a medical doctor when Russian troops invaded the country. The deceased is the son of a serving member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Hon. Habibu Haliru Modachi. Recalls that Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022, in an alleged effort to degrade the military capability of its Southern neighbour and root out people it called dangerous nationalists. According to the father of the deceased, the late Uzaifa was in Ukraine for three years without re turning home for vacation. When the war broke out in Ukraine, Sokoto State Government through the Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine arranged for the evacuation of its students, Huzaifa inclusive, only to return home and die two weeks after. “Alhamdu Lilah, God gives and take away life, and that’s how he wanted it to happen, there is no doubt about it,” says the father, “had it been he died in Ukraine so many things would be said about him, that he was either killed by the Russian bombardment or had an accident or even accidentally shot and killed by the Ukrainian Army. “We are grateful to God for having him die before us, we also thank the Nigerian government particularly Sokoto State for taking a hasty decision to evacuate them before the full escalation of the War in Ukraine.”
