News

Son of Sokoto lawmaker dies 2 weeks after evacuation from Ukraine

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A final year student of Zaporizhzhia State Medical University, Ukraine, Uzaifa Halilu Modachi, has died two weeks after returning to Sokoto State, Nigeria from war-torn Ukraine. The late Uzaifa was preparing for his final year examination which will qualify him to be a medical doctor when Russian troops invaded the country. The deceased is the son of a serving member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Hon. Habibu Haliru Modachi. Recalls that Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022, in an alleged effort to degrade the military capability of its Southern neighbour and root out people it called dangerous nationalists. According to the father of the deceased, the late Uzaifa was in Ukraine for three years without re  turning home for vacation. When the war broke out in Ukraine, Sokoto State Government through the Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine arranged for the evacuation of its students, Huzaifa inclusive, only to return home and die two weeks after. “Alhamdu Lilah, God gives and take away life, and that’s how he wanted it to happen, there is no doubt about it,” says the father, “had it been he died in Ukraine so many things would be said about him, that he was either killed by the Russian bombardment or had an accident or even accidentally shot and killed by the Ukrainian Army. “We are grateful to God for having him die before us, we also thank the Nigerian government particularly Sokoto State for taking a hasty decision to evacuate them before the full escalation of the War in Ukraine.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Meet itel S17, A Selfie Smartphone Designed To Meet Lifestyle Needs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

If there is one undoubtable fact we know about itel, it is the brand’s taste for innovation and excellence. And this is quite evident in their new product releases, especially the itel S17, a smartphone that debuted recently in an exclusive online launch in Nigeria, as well as their deep commitment to providing user-friendly products […]
News

Ekiti spends N16bn on basic education in 30 months

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said his administration has spent N16 billion to develop basic education by building new schools, renovating others and building capacity of teachers. Fayemi, who stated this in Ado Ekiti yesterday while receiving a delegation from Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) led by its Executive Secretary, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, also said […]
News Top Stories

FG: We’ll keep economy active through fiscal interventions

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Federal Government, yesterday, said that it had instituted fiscal measures aimed at improving revenue generation and entrenching a regime of prudence with emphasis on achieving value for money. Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, stated this at the National Assembly complex, during his presentation to the Senate joint Committee […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica