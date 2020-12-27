SON partners Kano govt on export to Middle East market

Determined to ensure that made-in- Nigeria goods meet international standards, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and Kano State government have expressed plan to explore areas of collaboration that would guarantee export of quality products to the Middle East market.

Speaking, Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, said that there is need to strengthen SON to make the nation’s local industries to be competitive, saying the Middle-East market is available for Nigeria’s export of quality products since she imports most of its food needs.

Ganduje stated this when the SON Management led by the Director General, Mallam Farouk Salim paid a courtesy visit at the Kano State Government House, Kano. The governor pointed out the need for economic managers to encourage SON, stating that the standards body remains vital towards the nation’s industrial and economic growth.

He said: ‘‘Because we need to export we have to be competitive and in order to do that, we have to meet international standards. I believe that the appointment of the new director general will add more mileage to the agency’s efforts to achieve this feat. “I believe you will raise the bar of the agency.

I have heard all your request and there is no doubt that you need a befitting office and a laboratory in Kano State all we need now is a letter from your organisation telling us your specifications and requirements so that will direct the appropriate ministry to provide you this service.

SON is vital to the nation’s development and we will continue to support you to achieve your mandate,’’ he assured.

Speaking, the SON DG said the partnership would seek ways goods produced in the state and other parts of the country can be exported to the Middle-East market, saying SON would not only improve its standardisation processes, but would establish laboratories to test locally and imported goods in the state. ‘‘We want to ensure that goods produced here can be exported to the Middle East.

We will not only improve our standards but also provide laboratories to test for standards because that way our goods are treated more efficiently so that they can go into the market without being compromised.

We are partners with manufacturers and we will make sure we address their challenges. “I want to state our plan to have a befitting office and laboratory in the state so that we can standardise products here, protect lives and industries in the state.

Kano has a very large industrial base and the governor is trying to revive the industrial sector. It will be wonderful if our ability to standardize food and other products would be encouraged by having a laboratory here in Kano to certify products to be exported to other parts of the world,’’ he said.

Salim further said that with the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) scheduled to commence in January 2021, ‘‘Nigerians should expect robust inspection, robust inspection of the rules and robust prosecution of violators of standards.

‘‘We also require some cooperation from members of the business community which include the manufacturers, importers, marketers and consumers. We are also setting up a website where people can report fraudulent deals from SON as the AFCFTA draws nearer,’’ he stated.

