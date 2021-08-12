Business

SON recertifies FCMB for quality management standards

For improved business processes and consistent delivery of quality products and services to customers, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has validated First City Monument Bank (FCMB)’s ISO 9001: 2015 certification for Quality Management Systems (QMS). FCMB earned ISO 9001:2015 certification in 2018 for demonstrating excellence in governance, product development and delivery of services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. ISO 9001:2015 is the internationally recognised certification for Quality Management Systems. Commenting on the recertification, Managing Director of FCMB, Mrs Yemisi Edun, said it affirmed the bank’s commitment to excellence in all aspects of operations and service delivery.

“It proves that the focused execution of our strategic plan and processes are yielding the desired results. We are committed to making First City Monument Bank a centre of excellence,” she stated. Edun added that the bank remained committed to continuous improvement as it strives to meet the ever-changing needs of its esteemed customers. The validation of FCMB’s ISO 9001:2015 certification by SON, the organisation responsible for accrediting and certifying organisations to ISO standards in Nigeria, indicates that the bank’s processes, procedures and systems follow global standards. It also shows that the bank understands customer needs and delivers enhanced products and services that lead to their satisfaction.

