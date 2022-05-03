Business

SON restates need for return to seaport

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA Comment(0)

INDISPENSABLE

The presence of the agency at the ports and border stations is compulsory for a country that seriously wants to check sub-standard goods influx

 

Eleven years after its eviction from the seaport along with other agencies, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) is rooting for reinstatement, New Telegraph has established.

 

The organisation’s Director-General, Malam Farouk Salim, in an interview with New Telegraph in Abuja, said letter to that effect had been written to government and response is being expected.

 

The Federal Government, in 2011, through the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Ministers of the Economy, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, announced the eviction of the agencies operating at the sea port.

 

She said the decision was to fast-track port processes at a time the ports were battling congestion, delays in cargo clearing, which were hindering the ease of doing business policy.

 

Some of the evicted agencies had, over the years, made it back to the ports. SON had yet to be reinstated over a decade after.

 

Updating this medium about move by SON to get back, Farouk said the agency was still outside as of now.

 

“We are still outside the port. Almost a year and half now, we have been working, trying to convince the authorities that our absence in the port does more damage to the country than good.

 

“This country or any other country should not be built on ease of import. Import are good but ease of export is better for us. If a product, for example, is going to be exported to Zamfara, it should be exported before the product expires or gets rotten.

 

“We are interested in ease of doing business. Infact, we were rated number one in the country by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) on ease of doing business. So, we have done studies to show prevalence of sub-standard goods in the market and to prove to the authority that our absence at the port only makes things worse, it doesn’t make things better.

 

“We have made provisions that, this time around If we are in the port, any individual that has question to answer to SON doesn’t have to be inside the port. He can bring it outside the port.

“When customs have finished doing their work, they will only have to bring it outside for us to check the standards. It can be in our warehouse, which is very close to the port for a day or two to test the goods.

 

“If the product is sub-standard then we follow the procedure. If it’s up to the standard we let the person go. We have done our investigation to assure the authorities that ease of doing business will not be hampered by our presence at the port.

 

“The issue now, we have written to the government and we are waiting for government’s decision whether they think it’s right time for us to go back or they think the status quo should remain.

 

“That decision is out of my hand. It’s not within my control. I have done all the things I can control- all the measures that we can to make sure problems don’t exist.

 

“We have moved 95 to 100 per cent employees from port facility to minimise gridlock. We as an organisation we have done everything to make sure this action is done and we have done the right  thing, we are waiting for the result,” he said.
Speaking about war against influx of sub-standard or fake products into the country, he said it was a relentless war being vigorously fought by the agency.

 

According to him, “when you’re dealing with war, there is issue of winning and losing. It comes in a long run, it’s not something to be achieved in one year. But we are making progress.

 

“We have situations where we have tackled sub-standards products both imported and locally made goods. We have prosecuted some individuals, some of the cases are still pending in court.

 

“I like to say that the market and country are aware that our organisation is very serious about sub-standard goods issue and we are doing something about it.
“We are being serious about it but it is something that can’t be solved in one day.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NSE begins week negative with N13bn loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed negative following investors’ low sentiments. The market breadth, however, closed positive with 16 gainers against 15 losers.   Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 23.41 basis points or 0.09 per cent to close at 25,582.23 index points as against 25,605.64 recorded the previous […]
Business

Cement: Curtailing rise in ex-factory price

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

With the price of cement now N4,000 in the open market, there are indications that inflation has a role to play in the increase on the ex-factory prices as producers deny having hand in the increment. TAIWO HASSAN reports Indeed, these are not best of times for the Nigerian economy as everything has remained challenging […]
Business

DFIs: BoI, FMBN, NEXIM, others’ assets hit N2.5trn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Rising FG sets aside N15bn for recapitalisation of Development Finance Institution next year   The total assets of the country’s seven development finance institutions (DFIs) increased by 22.3 per cent to N2.5 trillion at end-June 2020, compared with N2.02 trillion at end-December 2019, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.   The institutions include […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica