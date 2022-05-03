SON restates need for return to seaport

INDISPENSABLE

The presence of the agency at the ports and border stations is compulsory for a country that seriously wants to check sub-standard goods influx

Eleven years after its eviction from the seaport along with other agencies, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) is rooting for reinstatement, New Telegraph has established.

The organisation’s Director-General, Malam Farouk Salim, in an interview with New Telegraph in Abuja, said letter to that effect had been written to government and response is being expected.

The Federal Government, in 2011, through the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Ministers of the Economy, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, announced the eviction of the agencies operating at the sea port.

She said the decision was to fast-track port processes at a time the ports were battling congestion, delays in cargo clearing, which were hindering the ease of doing business policy.

Some of the evicted agencies had, over the years, made it back to the ports. SON had yet to be reinstated over a decade after.

Updating this medium about move by SON to get back, Farouk said the agency was still outside as of now.

“We are still outside the port. Almost a year and half now, we have been working, trying to convince the authorities that our absence in the port does more damage to the country than good.

“This country or any other country should not be built on ease of import. Import are good but ease of export is better for us. If a product, for example, is going to be exported to Zamfara, it should be exported before the product expires or gets rotten.

“We are interested in ease of doing business. Infact, we were rated number one in the country by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) on ease of doing business. So, we have done studies to show prevalence of sub-standard goods in the market and to prove to the authority that our absence at the port only makes things worse, it doesn’t make things better.

“We have made provisions that, this time around If we are in the port, any individual that has question to answer to SON doesn’t have to be inside the port. He can bring it outside the port.

“When customs have finished doing their work, they will only have to bring it outside for us to check the standards. It can be in our warehouse, which is very close to the port for a day or two to test the goods.

“If the product is sub-standard then we follow the procedure. If it’s up to the standard we let the person go. We have done our investigation to assure the authorities that ease of doing business will not be hampered by our presence at the port.

“The issue now, we have written to the government and we are waiting for government’s decision whether they think it’s right time for us to go back or they think the status quo should remain.

“That decision is out of my hand. It’s not within my control. I have done all the things I can control- all the measures that we can to make sure problems don’t exist.

“We have moved 95 to 100 per cent employees from port facility to minimise gridlock. We as an organisation we have done everything to make sure this action is done and we have done the right thing, we are waiting for the result,” he said.

Speaking about war against influx of sub-standard or fake products into the country, he said it was a relentless war being vigorously fought by the agency.

According to him, “when you’re dealing with war, there is issue of winning and losing. It comes in a long run, it’s not something to be achieved in one year. But we are making progress.

“We have situations where we have tackled sub-standards products both imported and locally made goods. We have prosecuted some individuals, some of the cases are still pending in court.

“I like to say that the market and country are aware that our organisation is very serious about sub-standard goods issue and we are doing something about it.

“We are being serious about it but it is something that can’t be solved in one day.”

