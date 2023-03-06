SON retires director

A director at the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Dr (Mrs) Omolara Okunlola (nee Baderinwa) has retired after a meritorious service. Okunlola obtained a degree in food science and technology from University of Nigeria Nsukka, master and doctoral degrees in microbiology from the University of Ibadan. She started her career in the organisation as a scientific officer in 1988. Okunlola worked at Ibadan, Kaduna and Lagos, where she rose through the ranks until her retirement as on the after 34 years and two weeks of meritorious service. She received third position of the state head award on revenue generation at Ekiti, just after one year and three months of effective take off of the state office. Her sensitisation effort in Oyo State went beyond the norms, from inspection of hotels, quarries to police community relationship committees. At the management cadre, same applies on her performance as head, food group, under the standards development department and as director, enforcement.

