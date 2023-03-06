SON retires director

A director at the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Dr (Mrs) Omolara Okunlola (nee Baderinwa) has retired after a meritorious service. Okunlola obtained a degree in food science and technology from University of Nigeria Nsukka, master and doctoral degrees in microbiology from the University of Ibadan. She started her career in the organisation as a scientific officer in 1988. Okunlola worked at Ibadan, Kaduna and Lagos, where she rose through the ranks until her retirement as on the after 34 years and two weeks of meritorious service. She received third position of the state head award on revenue generation at Ekiti, just after one year and three months of effective take off of the state office. Her sensitisation effort in Oyo State went beyond the norms, from inspection of hotels, quarries to police community relationship committees. At the management cadre, same applies on her performance as head, food group, under the standards development department and as director, enforcement.
Related Articles
GCR assigns triple ‘A’ long term rating to DBN
Global Credit Ratings (GCR), one of the leading rating agencies in Africa, has assigned Development Bank of Nigeria “AAA” Long Term National Scale rating. GCR stated this on its website. The conferment, which is the highest rating for financial institutions, is in line with the “risk-free” rating of the Nigerian sovereign and attests to DBN’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
‘Iraq won’t seek exemption from OPEC+ deal’
Iraq will not ask OPEC for exemption from a pact aimed at reducing output, and oil prices are expected to reach about $50 at the beginning of 2021, the al-Sabah state cited the oil minister as saying in a report on Sunday. The minister, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, said the commitment of members to the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
IOSCO reviews implementation of liquidity risk mgt
IOSCO has launched its thematic review of the recommendations for Liquidity Risk Management for Collective Investment Schemes issued by IOSCO in 2018. The recommendations are meant to ensure that liquidity risk is managed to safeguard and protect the interests of investors, including in stressed market conditions. They are also designed to address potential […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)