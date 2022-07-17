News

SON returns to por ts, seeks Customs collaboration

The robust 11-year cooperation between the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), and the Nigeria Customs Service have borne many fruits over the last decade. The Director-General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, along with his management team, were welcomed by the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (RTD) and members of management during a recent visit to Customs Headquarters, Abuja.

The Director-General emphasised the strategic role played by the Nigeria Customs Service in the fight against the importation of substandard products, saying the historic support given to his organization has been fruitful while requesting for more strategic engagement in the light of their recent return to the ports.

In his response, the Comptroller- General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (RTD), agreed that synergy between critical government agencies at the ports will greatly enhance efficiency and would do much good in protecting the nation as well as its citizens.

The CGC emphasised the need for SON to upgrade its IT infrastructure to enable a smooth interface with the NICIS II platform of the NCS. The DG promised to do all in his power to make this a reality while also requesting for Customs Officers to be trained in ISO certifications.

The meeting corroborated the readiness and willingness of the Nigeria Customs Service to discharge its statutory responsibilities of protecting the national economy through trade facilitation, revenue generation and anti-smuggling activities while providing the needed support in safeguarding the nation from the importation of substandard goods through collaboration with SON as the designated authority.

 

