SON returns to ports with approval to examine cargoes

Eleven years after it was sacked, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has returned to Nigerian seaports with provisional approval of the Federal Government to participate in cargo examination. The Director-General of the agency, Farouk Salim, said that the organisation was seeking the cooperation of other government agencies to ensure a smooth return to the ports, saying that the 2015 Act Section 7(30b) empowers SON to be at the port of entry into this country.

Salim said in Abuja that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had directed its area controllers to include the officials of the agency in the joint inspection teams at the port while NPA has promised to provide office accommodation for staff of the organisation. The director general noted that agency’s presence at the port would check the influx of substandard products into the country. He noted: “We are supposed to ensure that the borders and the ports are monitored properly, and in doing this we protect the country from substandard goods.

One of such ways is to make sure that the employees of SON are in the port of entries in the country, especially the Lagos port where majority of goods comes into this country. “Our people can be efficient if we are allowed to work at the point of entry of these goods, but right now we are not allowed at the ports.

They allow us once in a while to check goods but that should not be the way because SON as an organisation should not depend on the kindness of other organisations to do its work. The 2015 Act Section 7(30b) says the Standard Organisation must be at the port of entry into this country.” In 2011, SON was asked by the Federal Government to quit the port as part of efforts to reduce the cost of doing business in the sector. The sack order was reiterated in 2017 through an Executive Order (EO) signed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the ease of doing business at the port.

The EO mandated only seven agencies to remain in the port while SON, National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) bared to have representatives in the port or partake in cargo clearance.

The seven agencies authorised to remain in the ports were Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Maritime Administration ad Safety Agency (NIMASA), Department of State Security (DSS), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and Port Health Services (PHS).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...