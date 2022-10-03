News Top Stories

SON returns to sea ports 11 years after eviction

SON returns to sea ports 11 years after eviction ABUJA In a renewed commitment by the Federal Government to halt entry of sub standard goods into the country via the sea ports, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has been ordered back to Nigeria’s sea ports. Itsreinstatementtothesea ports is coming 11 years after the government ordered it out of seaports alongside other agencies.

TheFederalGovernment in 2011, through the former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Dr Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, had announced the eviction of the agencies operating at the sea ports.

She said the decision was to fast-track port processes at the time the ports were battling congestion, delays in cargo clearing, which were hindering the ease of doing business policy.

SON Director-General, Mallam Farouk Salim confirmed the agency rerun to the seaports over the weekend in an interview with journalists in Abuja. “Yes, we have been temporarily allowed to be in the ports now; and we are cur  rently working with the Customs, Nigeria Ports Authorityandotherrelatedagencies.

Our presence is impactful, and we will also prove to the governmentthatwearecommitted to the drive on ease of doing business as well as protecting the country from  substandard goods,”

 

Malam Salim said TheDGfurtherstatedthat the agency has so far maintained a good working relationship with the Customs Service and will, in the next two months, release reports that show SON’s presence is relevant at the ports.

 

Speaking at the send-off organised for the immediate past SON Director of Public Relations Department, Mr. Adebola Fashina, Salim said the SON will need the wealth of experience of retired officers.

 

