SON returns to sea ports 11 years after eviction

In a renewed commitment by the Federal Government to halt entry of sub standards goods into the country via the sea ports, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has been ordered back to Nigeria’s sea ports.

Its reinstatement to the sea ports is coming 11 years after the government ordered it out of seaports alongside other agencies.

The Federal Government in 2011, through the former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Ministers of the Economy Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, had announced the eviction of the agencies operating at the sea ports.

She said the decision was to fast-track port processes at the time the ports were battling congestion, delays in cargo clearing, which were hindering the ease of doing business policy.

SON Director -General, Mallam Farouk Salim confirmed the agency rerun to the seaports over the weekend in an interview with journalists in Abuja.

“Yes, we have been temporarily allowed to be in the ports now; and we are currently working with the Customs, Nigeria Ports Authority and other related agencies. Our presence is impactful, and we will also prove to the government that we are committed to the drive on ease of doing business as well as protecting the country from substandard goods,” Malam Salim said

The DG further stated that the agency has so far maintained a good working relationship with the Customs Service and will, in the next two months, release reports that show SON’s  presence is relevant at the ports.

 

