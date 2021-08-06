SON rules out early return to seaport

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) inspection team may not return to Nigeria seaports soon. SON’s Director-General, Mallam Farouk A. Salem, who ruled out the agency:s return, said the agency was effective and efficient in discharge of its statory responsibility outside the seaport. He gave the insight on Thursday in Abuja during a capacity building workshop organised for journalists. Farouk said the decision to recall SON from the sea ports was a procedural decision of the Federal Government, adding that the agency was functioning well outside the seaport. He said SON had signed a Memorandum of Understanding, (MOU), with five state governments on ways of ensuring standardisation in goods produced in the states. The states are Cross River, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina and Lagos. Farouk said the MOU would go a long way in strengthening the activities of SON with the states towards improving Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs.
Related Articles
CAMA: Reps move to amend controversial Act
In what seems to be a response to the public outcry over the provisions of the Companies & Allied Matters Act 2020, the member representing Nkwerre/Isu/Nwangele & Njaba Federal constituency of Imo state Hon. Ugonna Ozurigbo has proposed an amendment to section 839 of the Companies & Allied Matters Act. Our correspondent learnt that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Q1’ 21: 10 banks earn N162.95bn in fees, commissions
Ten deposit money banks in the country raked in a total of N162.95 billion from net fee and commission in the first three months of this year, 30.9 per cent improvement over the N124.45 billion that the lenders earned in the corresponding period of 2020, findings by New Telegraph show. The 10 banks include […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Reps pass 2021 Budget for second reading, commit to appropriations c’ttee
The N13.082 trillion Appropriation Bill, 2021 Wednesday passed through second reading in the House of Representatives. Recall that the House commenced debate on the bill on Tuesday, where several members spoke on the proposed law. Opening the debate on Wednesday, Hon. Mohammed Wudil (APC, Kano) praised the spirit and letters of the budget but called […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)