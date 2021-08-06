SON rules out early return to seaport

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) inspection team may not return to Nigeria seaports soon. SON’s Director-General, Mallam Farouk A. Salem, who ruled out the agency:s return, said the agency was effective and efficient in discharge of its statory responsibility outside the seaport. He gave the insight on Thursday in Abuja during a capacity building workshop organised for journalists. Farouk said the decision to recall SON from the sea ports was a procedural decision of the Federal Government, adding that the agency was functioning well outside the seaport. He said SON had signed a Memorandum of Understanding, (MOU), with five state governments on ways of ensuring standardisation in goods produced in the states. The states are Cross River, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina and Lagos. Farouk said the MOU would go a long way in strengthening the activities of SON with the states towards improving Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs.

