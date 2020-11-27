News

SON seeks increased police partnership for standard enforcement

Posted on

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has announced the commencement of a nationwide sensitisation of Nigerians, especially its stakeholders, on ways of ensuring standards in production and procurement of local and foreign goods in the country.

The enlightenment included highlighting the benefits of stocking and selling only standard products. In this regard, SON emphasised the role of security agencies, especially the police, in assisting the organisation in the actualisation of its statutory duties of ensuring quality assurance. Director-General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, made this known when he paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr. Ahmad Abdurrahman yesterday. He said the renewed partnership with the Nigerian Police would help to increase its level of enforcement activities in the country. Salim said the existing cooperation between the agency and the police had lasted for over 50 years, adding that the “time has come to re-enforce the partnership for the greater benefit of the country in checking sub-standard goods.

“With the help of the police, collaboration of other government regulatory agencies and other stakeholders, SON will definitely deliver on its mandate to secure all goods sold and consumed in the country. “The police can further help us with enough officers and men to make our enforcement operations seamless,’’ he said.

