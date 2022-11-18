News

SON seeks NASS input for amendment of Act

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Director General of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim, has stated the need for amendment of the act establishing it in order to deliver it’s standardisation responsibility. Salim stated this during the organisation’s facility tour to Friesland Campina Head Office in Lagos yesterday. He noted that the industry should support the amendment of the act as it will further empower SON in terms of the fight against substandard goods and prosecution of offenders.

The DG appealed to industries to minimize spending of their forex on laboratory test abroad, stressing that when SON laboratories are supported to equipped its laboratories, the job will be made easier. Salim said: “We are going round to see the industries to see how we can collaborate with them.

To discuss with them to know what issues they have and to see how these issues can be ameliorated. ” Our worry is that industries are closing down and unemployment is escalating. Industry is suffering a lot of issues, ranging from insecurity, infrastructural decay, power problem among others.” On his part, the Managing Director of Friesland Campina, Ben Langat stated that industries face all sorts of problems in the country’s business space.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Teachers to Uzodinma: We won’t go back to classes until we’re paid

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Umbrella body of teachers in Imo State, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has said its members in primary and secondary schools in the state would not resume classes until seven months’ arrears of their salaries were paid even if government reopened schools in the state. The declaration was made by the chairman of the […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria escapes $1.5bn liability, gets $660,000 arbitration cost in U.S.

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

United Statesbased International Centre for Settlement of Investment Dispute headed by Prof. William Park has ordered Inter Ocean to pay the Federal Government of Nigeria $660,129.87 as reimbursement of its share of the arbitration costs incurred in the proceedings. The tribunal also absolved the Federal Government from any liability, maintaining that Nigeria did not breach […]
News

FRCN, NTA, DAAR, ASO Radio/TV endorse Nigerian Broadcasting awards

Posted on Author Our Reporters

No fewer than four major broadcast media establishments have endorsed The Nigerian Broadcasting Awards (TNBA) scheduled to hold in October. This was disclosed in a statement issued yesterday by the Awards Steering Committee, whose members paid courtesy visits to the offices of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), DAAR Communica-tions, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica