SON seeks NASS input for amendment of Act

The Director General of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim, has stated the need for amendment of the act establishing it in order to deliver it’s standardisation responsibility. Salim stated this during the organisation’s facility tour to Friesland Campina Head Office in Lagos yesterday. He noted that the industry should support the amendment of the act as it will further empower SON in terms of the fight against substandard goods and prosecution of offenders.

The DG appealed to industries to minimize spending of their forex on laboratory test abroad, stressing that when SON laboratories are supported to equipped its laboratories, the job will be made easier. Salim said: “We are going round to see the industries to see how we can collaborate with them.

To discuss with them to know what issues they have and to see how these issues can be ameliorated. ” Our worry is that industries are closing down and unemployment is escalating. Industry is suffering a lot of issues, ranging from insecurity, infrastructural decay, power problem among others.” On his part, the Managing Director of Friesland Campina, Ben Langat stated that industries face all sorts of problems in the country’s business space.

