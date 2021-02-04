News

SON set for critical strategy retreat in Calabar

In a quest to build on the Foundation laid by previous Managements, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) is holding a four-day Leadership Strategy Retreat in Calabar, Cross Rivers State.
The retreat is aimed at repositioning SON for greater effectiveness and efficiency. SON has responsibilities for setting and enforcing standards for industrial goods in Nigeria .
Former DG/ CEO of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency ( NIMASA), Leadership Coach and Nigeria’s foremost public Turnaround leader, Dr Dakuku Peterside will deliver the keynote speech at the SON Retreat taking place February 9-12 in Calabar.
The DG/CEO of SON, Farouk Salim said the organisation is honored to have Dr Peterside join SON on this agenda-setting four-day retreat.
“We look forward to hearing Dakuku Peterside’s story of how he took NIMASA from an underperforming regulatory agency to a world class institution. We will have the privilege to learn of the philosophy that inspired him and the methods that gave him and his Team exceptional results,” said the SON DG. Dr Peterside will be speaking on the theme of the retreat ‘SON: Growing an effective and efficient regulatory organisation'” .
This SON strategy retreat is the first major outing in a series of agenda-setting programmes to reposition the agency and set her on the path of becoming the foremost standards organisation in Africa. Under the new leadership, the DG is determined to make SON a role model and safeguard Nigerians from the risk of substandard products whether manufactured in the country or imported into the country.
SON plans to ramp up enforcement of standards in the next few weeks and make Nigeria hostile for producers of substandard products.
Dr Dakuku Peterside, author of the book, ‘Strategic Turnaround’ will be joined by other great organisational development experts at the retreat, which is facilitated by SAMUELSON B. V. Professional Services, a leading Consulting firm in the country. Other Resource Persons will include Tony Epelle, Managing Consultant & CEO of SAMUELSON.

