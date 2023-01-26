SON set to improve operational efficiency through automation

In its efforts to digitize its process and procedures to make the organisation a world class Standards Body and further support the Federal Government’s policy on the Ease of Doing Business, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has convened a retreat for its top staff in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The retreat, which began on Monday at Ibom Icon Hotel, Uyo, is being organised as part of SON’s strategic initiative for strengthening regulatory excellence and operational efficiency to sustain the growth of the Nigerian industrial sector and its contribution to the nation’s economy. Speaking at the event, the Director General and Chief Executive of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim, said the retreat is “designed to discuss issues around the state of the organisation’s Information Technology infrastructure and build consensus amongst Management staff on improving the effectiveness and efficiency of SON through digitisation”.

Salim affirmed that digitisation is a key driver of standardisation and economic growth in both developed and developing countries across the world. He emphasized that digitalising the Public sector’s operations and services in general and SON in particular would enhance rapid industrialisation, which in turn would create jobs, reduce poverty and insecurity in the country.

