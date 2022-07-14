SON tackles Customs over influx of substandard goods

The Director-General of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim, has chided the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for not inviting his agency for joint examination of cargoes at the port, saying it is one of the reasons fake products litter Nigerian markets. Salim spoke while supervising the destruction of substandard goods imported through the country’s gateways. These fake goods include electrical cables, engine oiL LPG, gas cylinders, stuffed new tyres, cigarettes and low-grade roofing sheets worth billions of naira.

The SON DG said Customs officers were only trained to collect revenue and that they do not know how to spot fake items. According to him, all the items destroyed by the agency were smuggled through Nigerian ports and were only intercepted by SON officials inside the markets, ready to be sold out. Salim explained: “We are not always invited for joint inspection, in fact, our invitation for joint inspection is rare and inbetween, but I guarantee you that if our officers get opportunities to inspect these products, the moment they look at it from their experience, they would be able to detect the substandard goods.

“Don’t forget that our fellow brothers and sisters in the Customs Service are only trained to charge for duty payment, they have no idea what cable looks like or what a substandard good looks like. “Our own people are trained from beginning to the end on how to check these products and know if they are substandard. “We do not have unfettered access like the constitution said we should; the law in the 2015 Act says that we must be allowed to be at the port, it is not a favour that we should be waiting on someone to call us into the port, we as Nigerians and part of government by law, unless the law is changed by the National Assembly, signed by Mr President, the law says that SON must and should be at the port, not at the discretion of any other organisation” he fumed.

The SON DG lamented that the economy of Nigeria was damaged daily due to the importation of substandard goods. He described the importers of these products as saboteurs who are sponsoring insecurities and terrorism in the country. He said the substandard goods were now being destroyed after securing court order to do so.

The fake cylinders, according to him, usually lead to explosions at homes, while the substandard cables lead to fire outbreak. “Lives are lost, properties are lost and these criminals doing these things must be brought to book, some of them are already in jail, some are in court. “These criminal activities are sponsoring terrorism, separatism and banditry in this country.

So, it is not just selling substandard goods, they are now using the proceeds to attack us. We are not resting on our oars in ensuring that we fight this war. “The products were smuggled into the country through the ports, if we are in the ports, we would be able to limit the number of fake products, but we only raided these items in the market where they are ready to be sold to unsuspecting customers. “It would be much easier for us if we are at the point of importation of these products.

“The importers are doing the nefarious activities in order to double profits. They do this intentionally; we have information that they are using the proceeds to sponsor insecurity in Nigeria. “We have genuine manufacturers of these items in Nigeria, but they have been forced out of business because of the influx of substandard goods; this act is taking away jobs from families and communities, we have unemployed youths everywhere,” he stated.

