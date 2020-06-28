SON tasks producers of sanitisers, wash lotions on standards

T

he Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has warned manufacturers of hand sanitisers and liquid hand wash, to adhere strictly to global best practises, saying failure to do so would attract penalties.

The agency pointed out that the importance of quality hand sanitisers cannot be overemphasised at a time when the world was on the race to find a cure to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Director General, SON, Osita Aboloma, represented by the Ogun State Office 11, SON, Engr. Akanbi Eyitayo Micheal, said SON would not tolerate any minus in standards, during a recent facility tour to Cormat Nigeria in Ogun.

Aboloma urged consumers to always insist on patronising only hand sanitisers certified by SON to avoid harmful effects to their skin while also getting value for their hard earned money.

According to him, quality hand sanitisers and liquid hand wash are one of the critical tools to battle the virus, saying that hand washing with soap and water is one of the most important steps that can be taken to avoid getting sick and spreading the virus to loved ones.

He said many diseases were spread by not cleaning the hands properly after touching contaminated objects or surfaces, stressing why it was critical to wash hands at key times, such as after a flood or during a pandemic.

Recall that SON supported the manufacturing and importation of essential materials to combat the challenges of COVID-19 through the deployment of 28 relevant international Standards from the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and one from the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) on Alcohol based Hand Sanitisers.

“In all our observations during quarterly visits to the factory, they have been adhering to our standards and we will like to tell consumers and stakeholders not to patronise all the hand sanitisers in the market, some of these hand sanitisers have bad reactions on your skin, so it is always good to patronise only certified liquid hand wash in this present situation we have found ourselves,” he said.

