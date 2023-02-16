Business

SON tasks public to report substandard products in circulation

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has called on the public to report any substandard product in order to complement its efforts of eliminating fake goods in the country. The Director-General of the SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, said this during an exhibition for MANCAP certified products in Kano, Kano State recently. Salim said the essence of the exhibition was to create awareness among the public about products that improve well-being, adding that the effort is also to encourage the companies to do more and employ people to address unemployment in the country.

He said the call had become necessary following reports received by the organisation’s enforcement unit, adding that anyone involved in substandard products would be dealt with accordingly. He revealed that SON has over the past 50 years done a lot in promoting and protecting products consumed by Nigerians in ensuring products are produced up to the standard. “Part of our primary duty is to ensure that Nigerians not only consume products that are up to standards, but also to be exporting goods that would be accepted across the globe,” he said.

The DG also said: “One of the biggest achievements we have is establishment of Halal institute in Kano. “Halal institute consists of training, regional centre and the laboratory which is the same as Lagos laboratory,” he said. The Director-General said industries could enroll their employees in the centre to be trained on management training and in producing standard products.

He also tasked industries to reach out to the organisation when their products were being copied to enable the organisation take action against the criminals. On his part, Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, said the state government was ready to partner with SON to support local industries coming up in the state. Represented by the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Barrister Ibrahim Mukhtar, the governor urged SON to train its staff on identifying substandard products. Speaking on behalf of the participants, a Kano based rice processor, Alhaji Ibrahim Gerawa, thanked SON for organising the event. “We are happy that SON is helping towards producing standard products. “This is to our advantage because our products are now certified and can be exported everywhere in the world,” Alhaji Gerawa said. He urged the Federal Government to sustain the fight against the smuggling of imported rice into the country. His words: ”In no little time Nigeria will be self sufficient in rice production and net exporter of rice to neighbouring countries.” He noted that the dividends of actualisation of self-sufficiency in rice production might not be visible now, saying the sector is creating wealth and generating employment. Alhaji Iman Amin, Chief Executive Officer of Alwabil Rice Mills, also commended SON for set standards and carrying out free calibration in the region to make their products competitive. He said the sector is helping to save forex and boost food security. The representative of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Bompail Jigawa Branch, Mr Ibrahim Kabiru, explained that SON’ s management efforts in repositioning of made in Nigeria products. He urged other government agencies to emulate SON’s initiative to grow the economy. He said all hands must be on deck to encourage local production through patronage and fight against cloning and substandard products.

 

